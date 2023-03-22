FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$228K - $553K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
About Dart Wars

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers
Founded
2019
Parent Company
DW Franchise LLC
Leadership
Dylan Newman, CEO
Corporate Address
13280 Touchstone View
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Franchising Since
2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
1
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$228,115 - $553,045
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$2.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250-$500/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Third Party Financing
Dart Wars has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

On-The-Job Training
27 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
