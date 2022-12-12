El Paseo Mexican Restaurant

Mexican restaurant
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$297K - $512K
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About El Paseo Mexican Restaurant

Industry Food
Related Categories Mexican Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 2001
Leadership Aaron Lerma, CEO
Corporate Address 5436 Jacksboro Hwy.
Fort Worth, TX 76114

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a El Paseo Mexican Restaurant franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$296,500 - $512,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing El Paseo Mexican Restaurant offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 97 hours
Classroom Training 27 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
