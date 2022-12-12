Elect Wellness

Home-delivered personal training, nutrition coaching, and health education
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$31K - $87K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Elect Wellness

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Fitness
Founded 2004
Parent Company Elect Wellness Franchising LLC
Leadership Thomas Jensen, President
Corporate Address 6800 Weiskopf Ave., #150
McKinney, TX 75070
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Elect Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$23,500 - $38,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$30,700 - $87,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$40,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1-2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
