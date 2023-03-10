Face Foundrie
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$197K - $369K
Units as of 2023
23 1,050.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2019, Face Foundrie features walk-in service accommodations including facial waxing sessions that last 20 to 40 minutes. Customers may enjoy an array of custom curated skincare services that could make accessible and approachable skincare an industry standard. 

Face Foundrie began franchising in 2020. Since then, it has opened several units in the United States. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Face Foundrie is an all-inclusive focused facial bar that strives to empower its customers to look and feel their best by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care. Face Foundrie looks to provide efficient and effective services for all things face, including facials, lashes, brows, and skincare. 

Why You May Want to Start a Face Foundrie Franchise

Potential Face Foundrie franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Additionally, you should enjoy interacting with customers and helping them achieve spa-like zen during their services. Having experience in the facial treatment industry isn't necessary, but some business experience may be beneficial. 

Opening a Face Foundrie franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Face Foundrie Franchise a Good Choice? 

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Face Foundrie offers facials and waxing as more than just a luxury self-care routine but as a means of reducing stress, anxiety, and pain while promoting mental health and personal well-being.

To be part of the Facial Foundrie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Face Foundrie Franchise

As you decide if opening a Face Foundrie franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Face Foundrie franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Face Foundrie franchising team questions. 

If awarded a Face Foundrie franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Face Foundrie throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their spa has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Face Foundrie

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Lash & Brow Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Face Foundrie LLC
Leadership
Michele Henry, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
6446 Flying Cloud Dr.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont

# of Units
23 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Face Foundrie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,000
Initial Investment
$196,860 - $368,900
Net Worth Requirement
$550,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
58 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Face Foundrie? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Face Foundrie.

Sola Salons

Salon studios
Ranked #50
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing