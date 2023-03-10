Founded in 2019, Face Foundrie features walk-in service accommodations including facial waxing sessions that last 20 to 40 minutes. Customers may enjoy an array of custom curated skincare services that could make accessible and approachable skincare an industry standard.

Face Foundrie began franchising in 2020. Since then, it has opened several units in the United States. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Face Foundrie is an all-inclusive focused facial bar that strives to empower its customers to look and feel their best by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care. Face Foundrie looks to provide efficient and effective services for all things face, including facials, lashes, brows, and skincare.

Why You May Want to Start a Face Foundrie Franchise

Potential Face Foundrie franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Additionally, you should enjoy interacting with customers and helping them achieve spa-like zen during their services. Having experience in the facial treatment industry isn't necessary, but some business experience may be beneficial.

Opening a Face Foundrie franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Face Foundrie Franchise a Good Choice?

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Face Foundrie offers facials and waxing as more than just a luxury self-care routine but as a means of reducing stress, anxiety, and pain while promoting mental health and personal well-being.

To be part of the Facial Foundrie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Face Foundrie Franchise

As you decide if opening a Face Foundrie franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Face Foundrie franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Face Foundrie franchising team questions.

If awarded a Face Foundrie franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Face Foundrie throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their spa has opened.