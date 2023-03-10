Famous Toastery
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$576K - $1000K
Units as of 2022
25 3% over 3 years
As the name suggests, Famous Toastery believes it made itself famous in the market. In 2005, the founder, Robert Maynard, opened his first breakfast spot in North Carolina and developed better ways to serve customers.

To reach the demand for toast, Famous Toastery expanded its reach to various locations in 2013. Famous Toastery now has several franchises across the United States.

Apart from the breakfast, lunch, and brunch staples, Famous Toastery restaurants are also expected to serve wide-ranging traditional lunch varieties like wraps, burgers, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Famous Toastery Franchise

Famous Toastery has striven to become an independent business venture in the "better breakfast" market niche. A Famous Toastery location should ensure that all customers, staff members, patrons, and franchisees feel respected and welcomed by Famous Toastery at any serving point. In that case, the franchise highly recommends potential candidates with qualities including excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, exemplary customer service, and excellent business acumen.

Opening a Famous Toastery franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Famous Toastery Franchise a Good Choice?

In the saturated food industry, Famous Toastery believes it has managed to improvise a serving model by using a team effort to serve every customer. It may also be no secret that Famous Toastery is appreciated for its new take on culinary combinations while still maintaining its quality ingredients, menu, and groundbreaking business strategy.

Since its establishment, the founder of Famous Toastery has focused on supporting the brand's quality by preparing only fresh food served to the customers' expectations. New restaurant franchisees should run the daily operations of the Famous Toastery, supervise and hire trained professionals.

To be part of the Famous Toastery team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Famous Toastery Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Famous Toastery brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Famous Toastery franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.

As you decide if opening a Famous Toastery franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Famous Toastery franchising team questions and research the brand and your local area to see if a Famous Toastery franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Famous Toastery franchise.

Company Overview

About Famous Toastery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Holiday Park Partners LLC
Leadership
Michael Mabry, President
Corporate Address
445 S. Main St., #400
Davidson, NC 28036
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia

# of Units
25 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Famous Toastery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$575,500 - $999,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $400,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Famous Toastery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
744 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Famous Toastery landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

