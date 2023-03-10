First Choice Haircutters

First Choice Haircutters

Family hair salons
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$178K - $304K
Units as of 2022
327 15% over 3 years
First Choice Haircutters is a hair salon franchise founded by A. Bud Cowan in 1980. The company specializes in haircuts and hairstyles for both women and men. They also offer deep conditioning treatments, color, and highlights, and other products at affordable prices.

First Choice Haircutters started franchising in 1980 and was later bought by brand management company Regis Corporation. Nowadays, First Choice Haircutters has over 300 franchises in Canada. It is actively seeking to add more franchisees in Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a First Choice Haircutters Franchise

Though you may not need any prior experience as a hairstylist, an ideal franchisee has interest in the industry. Potential franchisees should also be good at dealing with people and their needs. They should have business sense and be customer-service oriented. These qualities may help a franchisee run their business smoothly. First Choice Haircutters understands that, when a franchisee has a better time running their location, it's good for everyone involved.

Another thing to consider is First Choice Haircutters' business model. The company runs its business model on "replenishment." Replenishment refers to the idea that people will always need a particular service. In this case, it's hairstyling services. Believing in the simplicity of this classic approach may help a franchisee better grasp the company's goals while achieving their own. 

What Might Make a First Choice Haircutters Franchise a Good Choice?

First Choice Haircutters generally allows franchisees to choose their level of involvement with daily salon operations. So, depending on this involvement, a franchisee could be cutting hair themselves or simply overseeing the back end of the business.

Either way, a franchisee should expect to maintain hair services and product sales, proper hiring procedures, and ensure that employees maintain the brand's high standards.

To be part of the First Choice Haircutters team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a First Choice Haircutters Franchise

Before you sign an agreement or begin the franchise process, you should research First Choice Haircutters and compile a list of questions for the corporate franchise team and existing franchisees. 

For instance, to start a First Choice Haircutters franchise, the company typically recommends having a minimum of several employees. Are you in an area that would attract these qualified employees? You'll also want to consider how heavily saturated your area is with hair salons. Though some competition is healthy, too much could inhibit the growth of your First Choice Haircutters franchise. 

Ultimately, the franchising process begins with you and your due diligence. Corporate support is typically a given, but you must show that you are genuinely interested and ready to work with a prescribed formula.

If awarded a franchise, First Choice Haircutters franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About First Choice Haircutters

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Regis
Leadership
Matt Doctor, CEO
Corporate Address
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
327 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a First Choice Haircutters franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$178,280 - $303,700
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $350,000
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
First Choice Haircutters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-6
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where First Choice Haircutters landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
