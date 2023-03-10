First Choice Haircutters is a hair salon franchise founded by A. Bud Cowan in 1980. The company specializes in haircuts and hairstyles for both women and men. They also offer deep conditioning treatments, color, and highlights, and other products at affordable prices.

First Choice Haircutters started franchising in 1980 and was later bought by brand management company Regis Corporation. Nowadays, First Choice Haircutters has over 300 franchises in Canada. It is actively seeking to add more franchisees in Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a First Choice Haircutters Franchise

Though you may not need any prior experience as a hairstylist, an ideal franchisee has interest in the industry. Potential franchisees should also be good at dealing with people and their needs. They should have business sense and be customer-service oriented. These qualities may help a franchisee run their business smoothly. First Choice Haircutters understands that, when a franchisee has a better time running their location, it's good for everyone involved.

Another thing to consider is First Choice Haircutters' business model. The company runs its business model on "replenishment." Replenishment refers to the idea that people will always need a particular service. In this case, it's hairstyling services. Believing in the simplicity of this classic approach may help a franchisee better grasp the company's goals while achieving their own.

What Might Make a First Choice Haircutters Franchise a Good Choice?

First Choice Haircutters generally allows franchisees to choose their level of involvement with daily salon operations. So, depending on this involvement, a franchisee could be cutting hair themselves or simply overseeing the back end of the business.

Either way, a franchisee should expect to maintain hair services and product sales, proper hiring procedures, and ensure that employees maintain the brand's high standards.

To be part of the First Choice Haircutters team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a First Choice Haircutters Franchise

Before you sign an agreement or begin the franchise process, you should research First Choice Haircutters and compile a list of questions for the corporate franchise team and existing franchisees.

For instance, to start a First Choice Haircutters franchise, the company typically recommends having a minimum of several employees. Are you in an area that would attract these qualified employees? You'll also want to consider how heavily saturated your area is with hair salons. Though some competition is healthy, too much could inhibit the growth of your First Choice Haircutters franchise.

Ultimately, the franchising process begins with you and your due diligence. Corporate support is typically a given, but you must show that you are genuinely interested and ready to work with a prescribed formula.

If awarded a franchise, First Choice Haircutters franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.