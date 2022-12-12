Fluffy Fluffy

Souffle pancakes and desserts
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$188K - $497K
Units as of 2024
29 Decrease
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Fluffy Fluffy

Industry Food
Related Categories Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2019
Parent Company Fuwa Labs LLC
Leadership Benson Lau, Business Development Director
Corporate Address 408 Bloor St. W.
Toronto, ON M5S 2N5

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
# of Units 29 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fluffy Fluffy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$188,200 - $496,600
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$175,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Fluffy Fluffy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 161 hours
Classroom Training 33 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 8
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fluffy Fluffy.

Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken

description
Seafood and chicken

Buttered Biscuit, The

description
Breakfast food trailers

Jamba

description
Smoothies, juices, and bowls

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

description
Cabinet and floor refinishing and color changes, cabinet door replacement, organizational solutions

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

3 Ways to Get on The Road to Franchising — And How to Find the Right Business For You

Although franchising contributes significantly to the US economy, most US business schools lack dedicated franchising curriculums. These three sources will help you get started and find out which franchise is right for you.

By Alicia Miller
Franchise

Looking for a Spotless Investment Opportunity? Discover the Best Cleaning Franchises to Own in 2024.

From sparkling floors to polished windows, clean your way to success with the best cleaning franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

One Factor Is Helping This Entrepreneur Tackle Business Ownership Later in Life. Now, She's Jumping Into a $20 Billion Industry.

Stacey Howell has reinvented herself multiple times. In her latest move, she leverages her extensive corporate career, history of public service and experience running a nonprofit as a Woodhouse Spa franchisee.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This Franchise Leader Just Became the Newest Investor on Dragons' Den, the Canadian Shark Tank

Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, is joining the cast of Dragons' Den in Canada.

By Jason Feifer
Franchise

'Ponzi Scheme-Level Stuff': This CEO Is on a Mission to Grow His Business Ethically While Fighting an Industry Crisis

Rolling Suds CEO Aaron Harper is growing the company's brand, but that's not the only thing the industry veteran is building.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

An Innovative Financing Technique is Gaining Traction — And It's a Big Factor in the Potential $9.5 Billion Subway Acquisition

Roark Capital's proposed acquisition of Subway introduces a significant pivot. This strategy shift towards a substantial debt model underlines the evolving dynamics of franchise growth and capital structure, spotlighting the broader acceptance of whole business securitization as a cornerstone in franchise financing.

By Alicia Miller
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing