Wayback Burgers
Initial investment
$209K - $638K
Units as of 2022
158 9.0% over 3 years
At Wayback Burgers, you may find yourself saying, "Wayback is Waybetter!" The franchise specializes in several flavors of delicious hand-dipped milkshakes, hot dogs, distinctive chicken sandwiches, french fries, onion rings, and, of course, burgers. From its humble Delaware beginnings way back in 1991, the franchise has grown to have more than 120 franchised locations across the United States along with several international locations.

According to the franchise's chief development officer, Wayback Burgers established international locations out of numerous requests by global investors. The franchise only started offering franchising opportunities in 2006, but they're focused on expanding across all 50 states and other parts of the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Wayback Burgers Franchise

The franchise is quick to embrace technology so that it can improve operations within its systems. Wayback Burger franchises have an app where customers can place fast online orders at their convenience. With the utilization of electric trucks, the Wayback Burger franchises are mindful of the environment.

There are numerous burger franchises in the market, most offering a great menu, but a franchise needs to offer more than just a good thick burger to stand out from the competition. Wayback Burger understands that success in this industry boils down to customer service. This is why, since its start, the brand has strived to provide helpful assistance.

What Might Make a Wayback Burgers Franchise a Good Choice?

When deciding how to expand, Wayback Burger chose to use a somewhat unconventional approach. Instead of going for large spaces to drive more sales volumes, the company decided to go for smaller spaces. Wayback Burgers thought this would help reduce the rent of the locations, thus reducing the required overhead costs. There were big perks to using the small space approach since it reduced initial investment and attracted more investors. 

Wayback Burgers is typically thought of as a reasonably affordable franchise, although you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Wayback Burgers Franchise

To get started with your Wayback Burgers franchise, submit an inquiry form. As you decide if starting a Wayback Burgers franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wayback Burgers franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other burger franchises in the immediate area, then you may want to reconsider opening a Wayback Burgers franchise in that location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions pointed at the Wayback Burgers team. If you believe that the opportunity is for you, then bite into Wayback Burgers and let yourself dig into this tasty franchise opportunity. 

Company Overview

About Wayback Burgers

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Jake's Franchising LLC
Leadership
John Eucalitto, CEO
Corporate Address
716 S. Main St.
Cheshire, CT 06410
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
158 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wayback Burgers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$209,000 - $638,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Wayback Burgers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
