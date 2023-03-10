At Wayback Burgers, you may find yourself saying, "Wayback is Waybetter!" The franchise specializes in several flavors of delicious hand-dipped milkshakes, hot dogs, distinctive chicken sandwiches, french fries, onion rings, and, of course, burgers. From its humble Delaware beginnings way back in 1991, the franchise has grown to have more than 120 franchised locations across the United States along with several international locations.

According to the franchise's chief development officer, Wayback Burgers established international locations out of numerous requests by global investors. The franchise only started offering franchising opportunities in 2006, but they're focused on expanding across all 50 states and other parts of the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Wayback Burgers Franchise

The franchise is quick to embrace technology so that it can improve operations within its systems. Wayback Burger franchises have an app where customers can place fast online orders at their convenience. With the utilization of electric trucks, the Wayback Burger franchises are mindful of the environment.

There are numerous burger franchises in the market, most offering a great menu, but a franchise needs to offer more than just a good thick burger to stand out from the competition. Wayback Burger understands that success in this industry boils down to customer service. This is why, since its start, the brand has strived to provide helpful assistance.

What Might Make a Wayback Burgers Franchise a Good Choice?

When deciding how to expand, Wayback Burger chose to use a somewhat unconventional approach. Instead of going for large spaces to drive more sales volumes, the company decided to go for smaller spaces. Wayback Burgers thought this would help reduce the rent of the locations, thus reducing the required overhead costs. There were big perks to using the small space approach since it reduced initial investment and attracted more investors.

Wayback Burgers is typically thought of as a reasonably affordable franchise, although you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Wayback Burgers Franchise

To get started with your Wayback Burgers franchise, submit an inquiry form. As you decide if starting a Wayback Burgers franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wayback Burgers franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other burger franchises in the immediate area, then you may want to reconsider opening a Wayback Burgers franchise in that location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions pointed at the Wayback Burgers team. If you believe that the opportunity is for you, then bite into Wayback Burgers and let yourself dig into this tasty franchise opportunity.