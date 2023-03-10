Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is a premier boat club that offers a simpler alternative to owning a boat. The company, currently one of the largest and the oldest boat clubs in America, was founded in 1989. Without the confines of having to own a boat, members get to choose the type of boat they want to go out with for the day. Since beginning to franchise in 2000, Freedom Boat Club has grown to over 215 locations in the U.S. It also has an international presence, with a few franchises in Canada and across Europe.

Many times in the past decade, this boat membership club has been recognized as one of the world's most exceptional franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. In multiple recent years, Freedom Boat Club was ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a Freedom Boat Club Franchise

If you are passionate about boating and interested in a fun business opportunity, then you may be at the right place. Freedom Boat Club is no ordinary boat club. By starting this franchise, you join a business with a solid track record, established guidelines, hands-on support, and enough freedom to chart your course. The company has, over the years, built a cult-like following among its customers. This saves you the time and resources necessary to build a customer base from the bottom up.

The company's hassle-free shared asset model makes it a unique franchising opportunity and a top choice among the boating community. To qualify as a franchisee, you will need to have access to a reasonably large body of fresh or saltwater and a population of boating enthusiasts. So, if you live by the lakeside or near the sea, you may be prepared to set sails. 

What Might Make a Freedom Boat Club Franchise A Good Choice?

To be part of the Freedom Boat Club team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Freedom Boat Club franchise, and you can get started with the initial investment. 

How To Start a Freedom Boat Club Franchise

To begin the process of opening a Freedom Boat Club franchise, fill out and submit a pre-qualification application. The franchisor will carefully review your application, and if you meet the minimum operational and financial requirements, Freedom Boat Club may provide you with a full franchise application. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and direct any questions to the Freedom Boat Club team. 

If you are satisfied that this is the right fit for you, sign the franchise agreement and fulfill the financial requirements. After this, the company will award you with a franchise, after which you can begin your journey as a franchisee with Freedom Boat Club.

Company Overview

About Freedom Boat Club

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Boat Clubs
Founded
1989
Parent Company
Brunswick Corp.
Leadership
Cecil Cohn, President
Corporate Address
897 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
64
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
364 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Freedom Boat Club franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$222,500 - $500,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5-1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Freedom Boat Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Freedom Boat Club landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Freedom Boat Club ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #218 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #58 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #85 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #89 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best

