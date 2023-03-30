Function Pilates, founded in 2014, is a fitness company located in the United States. The brand offers private Pilates lessons, reformer sessions, and hosts the Pilates Sports Center Teacher Training.

Function Pilates began franchising in 2020 and is actively looking to expand its reach across the United States. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Why You May Want To Start a Function Pilates Franchise

Owning a Function Pilates franchise may mean that you are part of a fitness company that isn’t solely focused on aesthetics. Function Pilates is all about functional fitness, which may add value and strength to your everyday life. They focus on providing support and good training to improve posture, flexibility, and core strength. Your Function Pilates franchise should be part of helping people build strong and healthy lives and encouraging exercise as medicine.

A Function Pilates franchise is expected to offer an intimate and personable approach to exercise, which many people yearn for. Through this, your community may get to engage in healthy practices and unique team-building activities through classes offered at your franchise.

The perfect candidate for a Function Pilates franchise has a passion for functional fitness, particularly Pilates, and at least a little bit of business knowledge. Additionally, Function Pilates seeks to offer unparalleled support and guidance to each new franchisee.

What Might Make a Function Pilates Franchise a Good Choice?

The fitness industry is worth tens of billions of dollars in the United States alone. It may be steady and could offer numerous opportunities for growth and expansion. Being a Function Pilates franchisee gives you an opportunity to build a business in this multi-billion-dollar industry. With the support of Function Pilates’ parent company, you may enjoy a business in an industry that supports personal growth and improvement.

To be part of the Function Pilates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Terms of agreement with Function Pilates typically last for five years. At the conclusion of your agreement, you may be able to renew your franchise if you meet the team’s qualifications.

How To Open a Function Pilates Franchise

As you decide if opening a Function Pilates franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Function Pilates franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Function Pilates franchising team questions.

If you are awarded a Function Pilates franchise, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise.