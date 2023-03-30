Signing out of account, Standby...
Function Pilates, founded in 2014, is a fitness company located in the United States. The brand offers private Pilates lessons, reformer sessions, and hosts the Pilates Sports Center Teacher Training.
Function Pilates began franchising in 2020 and is actively looking to expand its reach across the United States. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Why You May Want To Start a Function Pilates Franchise
Owning a Function Pilates franchise may mean that you are part of a fitness company that isn’t solely focused on aesthetics. Function Pilates is all about functional fitness, which may add value and strength to your everyday life. They focus on providing support and good training to improve posture, flexibility, and core strength. Your Function Pilates franchise should be part of helping people build strong and healthy lives and encouraging exercise as medicine.
A Function Pilates franchise is expected to offer an intimate and personable approach to exercise, which many people yearn for. Through this, your community may get to engage in healthy practices and unique team-building activities through classes offered at your franchise.
The perfect candidate for a Function Pilates franchise has a passion for functional fitness, particularly Pilates, and at least a little bit of business knowledge. Additionally, Function Pilates seeks to offer unparalleled support and guidance to each new franchisee.
What Might Make a Function Pilates Franchise a Good Choice?
The fitness industry is worth tens of billions of dollars in the United States alone. It may be steady and could offer numerous opportunities for growth and expansion. Being a Function Pilates franchisee gives you an opportunity to build a business in this multi-billion-dollar industry. With the support of Function Pilates’ parent company, you may enjoy a business in an industry that supports personal growth and improvement.
To be part of the Function Pilates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
Terms of agreement with Function Pilates typically last for five years. At the conclusion of your agreement, you may be able to renew your franchise if you meet the team’s qualifications.
How To Open a Function Pilates Franchise
As you decide if opening a Function Pilates franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Function Pilates franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Function Pilates franchising team questions.
If you are awarded a Function Pilates franchise, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise.
Company Overview
About Function Pilates
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Pilates Fitness
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- FP Franchise LLC
- Leadership
- Vanessa Kelly, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1840 E. Warner Rd., #104
Tempe, AZ 85284
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Function Pilates franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $64,940 - $163,210
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $64,940
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $200+/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $75+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 62 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Function Pilates? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
