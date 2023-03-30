Function Pilates

Pilates studios
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$65K - $163K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Function Pilates, founded in 2014, is a fitness company located in the United States. The brand offers private Pilates lessons, reformer sessions, and hosts the Pilates Sports Center Teacher Training.

Function Pilates began franchising in 2020 and is actively looking to expand its reach across the United States. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Why You May Want To Start a Function Pilates Franchise

Owning a Function Pilates franchise may mean that you are part of a fitness company that isn’t solely focused on aesthetics. Function Pilates is all about functional fitness, which may add value and strength to your everyday life. They focus on providing support and good training to improve posture, flexibility, and core strength. Your Function Pilates franchise should be part of helping people build strong and healthy lives and encouraging exercise as medicine.

A Function Pilates franchise is expected to offer an intimate and personable approach to exercise, which many people yearn for. Through this, your community may get to engage in healthy practices and unique team-building activities through classes offered at your franchise.

The perfect candidate for a Function Pilates franchise has a passion for functional fitness, particularly Pilates, and at least a little bit of business knowledge. Additionally, Function Pilates seeks to offer unparalleled support and guidance to each new franchisee.

What Might Make a Function Pilates Franchise a Good Choice?

The fitness industry is worth tens of billions of dollars in the United States alone. It may be steady and could offer numerous opportunities for growth and expansion. Being a Function Pilates franchisee gives you an opportunity to build a business in this multi-billion-dollar industry. With the support of Function Pilates’ parent company, you may enjoy a business in an industry that supports personal growth and improvement.

To be part of the Function Pilates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Terms of agreement with Function Pilates typically last for five years. At the conclusion of your agreement, you may be able to renew your franchise if you meet the team’s qualifications.

How To Open a Function Pilates Franchise

As you decide if opening a Function Pilates franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Function Pilates franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Function Pilates franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded a Function Pilates franchise, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise.

Company Overview

About Function Pilates

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Pilates Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
FP Franchise LLC
Leadership
Vanessa Kelly, CEO
Corporate Address
1840 E. Warner Rd., #104
Tempe, AZ 85284
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Function Pilates franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$64,940 - $163,210
Cash Requirement
$64,940
Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$75+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
62 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
