HVAC and appliance repair
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$92K - $223K
Units as of 2025
54 Increase 5,300.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Fuse Service HVAC & Appliance Repair

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services
Founded 2017
Parent Company Fuse Service Inc.
Leadership Ruslan Khusniyarov, CEO
Corporate Address 5055 Penryn Ct.
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 54 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fuse Service HVAC & Appliance Repair franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$24,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$91,700 - $222,800
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off base territory franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%-1.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
0.5%-2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training As needed (for additional fee)
Classroom Training 12 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fuse Service HVAC & Appliance Repair ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #59 in 2025

Top New & Emerging Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
