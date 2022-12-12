Fuse Service

HVAC, appliance, electrical, and plumbing services
Initial investment
$92K - $223K
Units as of 2025
47 Increase 4,600.0% over 3 years
About Fuse Service

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services
Founded 2017
Parent Company Fuse Service Inc.
Leadership Ruslan Khusniyarov, CEO
Corporate Address 5055 Penryn Ct.
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Social LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 140
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 47 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fuse Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$24,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$91,700 - $222,800
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off base territory franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%-1.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
0.5%-2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Fuse Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 132 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fuse Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #59 in 2025

Top New & Emerging Franchises

