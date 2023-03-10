Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Baja-style Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#487 Ranked #339 last year
Initial investment
$371K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
137 6% over 3 years
In 2003, father and son duo Alan and Chuck Bush bought Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Fort Worth, Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop specializes in tantalizing Baja-style Mexican cuisine, including tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, grilled sandwiches, salads and breakfast dishes. By 2009, the restaurateurs saw an opportunity for national expansion and began franchising.

From its humble beginnings, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop grew into a nationally recognized brand offering customers tasty breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. With locations in states across the U.S., Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a notable restaurant brand that is trying to make "taco heaven" a reality.

Why You May Want to Start a Fuzzy's Taco Shop Franchise

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop promotes independence among franchisees. The company expects all franchisees to maintain and uphold the brand's image. However, franchisees may tailor their shops to fit their local communities. This gives each shop a unique character. 

Being one-of-a-kind and yet grounded in branding reflects the brand's overall attitude: "business in the back and party in the front." An ideal candidate is an individual who appreciates good food, quality service, and growth, all in a colorful and "chilled-out" environment. 

As a franchisee, you may find satisfaction seeing customers enjoy their meal on the patio with their kids coloring at the table. By running a Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise, you may add joy, a sense of togetherness, and flavor to your community.

What Might Make Fuzzy's Taco Shop a Good Choice?

Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurants are becoming increasingly popular across the U.S. Customers are seeking higher quality and healthier food options than those sold by fast-food restaurants. Being a Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchisee may be a great opportunity to tap into this market shift. Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers menu items that a franchisee might expect from Mexican fast-casual dining, while also including the option for frozen margaritas.

Franchisees may benefit from exclusive territory rights and the opportunity to create original menu items. Called "Manager Specials," franchisees must use Fuzzy TacoShop-approved ingredients and go through an approval process to add their creation to the menu. 

Between a uniquely tailored shop design and the ability to experiment beyond the brand's menu, franchisees may turn their franchise into something that fits their unique tastes and personality. 

How Do You Open a Fuzzy's Taco Shop Franchise?

To open a Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the business and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. You must choose your location, but Fuzzy's Taco Shop will assist. 

Since your contract lasts ten years, take time to assess your passion for being in the restaurant industry. This especially holds importance if you have no prior restaurant experience. You may find owning a restaurant to be more rigorous than you initially thought. Take the opportunity to speak with other franchisees and learn about their experiences.

If Fuzzy's Taco Shop approves of you as a franchisee, you will undergo training. Training includes a few dozen hours of classroom training, over 200 hours of on-the-job training, and additional training held at company-owned stores. Soon enough, you'll be able to create your slice of "taco heaven" in a store that is as chill as its margaritas.

Company Overview

About Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2003
Parent Company
NRD Capital
Leadership
Paul Damico, CEO
Corporate Address
4200 Regent Blvd.
Irving, TX 75063
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
34
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
137 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$370,500 - $1,224,600
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fuzzy's Taco Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
188 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fuzzy's Taco Shop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fuzzy's Taco Shop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #487 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #7 in Mexican Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

