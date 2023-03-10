Idolize Brows and Beauty
Idolize Brows & Beauty is a beauty salon franchise specializing in eyebrow and facial threading and other self-pampering services. Idolize Brows & Beauty is focused on making its clients feel better about themselves, one visit at a time. The Idolize Brows & Beauty brand believes it has consistently improved its product by adopting the latest technologies while maintaining a team of skilled and passionate professionals.  

Over a decade after its first location opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2009, Idolize Brows & Beauty has expanded with multiple units in the United States. Idolize Brows & Beauty holds the vision of becoming the country’s leading threading and beauty services provider. 

Why You May Want To Start an Idolize Brows & Beauty Franchise

Besides offering a wide range of high-tech, innovative beauty procedures, Idolize Brows & Beauty may stand out for its quick, no-appointment services. With more than 2,500 monthly visits per location, the client loyalty at Idolize Brows & Beauty may be impressive. 

If you’ve always dreamed of helping people achieve their high standards of beauty, then owning and operating an Idolize Brows & Beauty franchise could be the vehicle you need. 

Additionally, Idolize Brows & Beauty accepts semi-absentee ownership for franchisees who want to be involved in the company, but may not have the time to dedicate all of their energy to their franchise.

What Might Make an Idolize Brows & Beauty Franchise a Good Choice? 

Opening an Idolize Brows & Beauty franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Whether or not you have experience in the beauty industry, the Idolize Brows & Beauty team will train you and your staff on how to offer every service offered by the brand. With Idolize Brow & Beauty’s extensive knowledge and skills, you only have to think of absorbing everything they will teach you so you can hit the ground running full of confidence.  

How To Open an Idolize Brows & Beauty Franchise

To be part of the Idolize Brows & Beauty team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening an Idolize Brows & Beauty franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Idolize Brows & Beauty franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Idolize Brows & Beauty, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Idolize Brows & Beauty franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Idolize Brows and Beauty

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Idolize Franchising LLC
Leadership
Mo Pandoria, CEO
Corporate Address
8058 Corporate Center Dr., #250
Charlotte, NC 28226
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Idolize Brows and Beauty franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$282,432 - $402,990
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Idolize Brows and Beauty has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Idolize Brows and Beauty ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #135 in 2022

Top New Franchises

