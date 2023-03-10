iTrip Vacations
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$101K - $141K
Units as of 2022
91 18.2% over 3 years
Founded in 2008, iTrip Vacations is a rental property management company. Vacation property owners founded the company because they were unsatisfied with obsolete ways of managing their properties. The company began franchising in 2015 and its headquarters are located in Brentwood, Tennessee.

iTrip Vacations gives franchisees the chance to build a lifestyle business at a location of their choice. Preferably, this will be a place where many people like to visit and spend their holidays. Each franchisee may earn a commission on rental bookings and income generated from rental fees charged to the guests.

As a franchisee, you'll provide a full-service rental management program to guests and homeowners on vacation. You'll manage the entire process, including adjusting pricing, preparing and listing properties, handling guest requests, and supervising cleaning and maintenance. You may also acquire more properties to grow your business. This entails presentations and meetings with homeowner associations, local real estate agents, and more in order to gain more clients.

Why You May Want to Start an iTrip Vacations Franchise

With over 80 franchises across the U.S., iTrip Vacations has a proven business model. Members of the iTrip Vacations headquarters' team will visit your market when you first open to help with operations, sales, and networking. You will not be left without support and guidance from the company. 

There's no equipment or inventory to buy when franchising. All you need is a smartphone and a computer. The company's structure is virtual with automation and efficiencies that allow you to operate your business right from home without many expenses. With low startup costs, you may be in good shape to begin your own iTrip Vacations franchise. The vacation rental market has ignited, and iTrip Vacations is there to help you grow your franchise. 

What Might Make an iTrip Vacations Franchise a Good Choice?

iTrip Vacations’ total investment includes a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also need to meet a minimum net worth and have liquid capital. Be prepared to pay a monthly franchise royalty fee, as well. It would be wise to speak with your financial planner when you are ready to buy a franchise.. 

With many Americans wishing to take vacations, iTrip Vacations offers franchisees a chance to enter a growing business. 

How Do You Open an iTrip Vacations Franchise?

An ideal franchisee is someone who has previous business experience, a strong work ethic, a desire to follow the iTrip Vacations model, and financial stability. 

As you  progress through the iTrip Vacations franchise process, you may receive an invitation for an interactive training program. Here, you will discuss the business model and what an investment may entail,among other aspects of the iTrip Vacations business model.

Franchisees will be assigned a support consultant who will guide them through the startup of the franchise location. Before franchisees open a franchise, they must also attend mandatory training in Brentwood, Tennessee. This will give franchisees an in-depth knowledge of managing the franchise's daily operations. 

Company Overview

About iTrip Vacations

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management
Founded
2008
Parent Company
InhabitIQ
Leadership
Vickie Storm, VP of Franchise Development
Corporate Address
205 Powell Pl., #309
Brentwood, TN 37027
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
91 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a iTrip Vacations franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$101,400 - $140,625
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6.1%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
iTrip Vacations offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
iTrip Vacations has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where iTrip Vacations ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
