Lemon Tree Family Salons provides quality hair services at affordable prices. With over 45 years of experience, they are a favorite hair salon for many families in different locations. Lemon Tree Family Salons has a long history, having started as a family salon in 1974. By 1976, it began franchising. The company has since undergone several changes in ownership and branding and was purchased by Jonathan Shaw in 2009. There are over 30 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Lemon Tree Family Salons Franchise

An ideal franchisee is an individual who is driven, community-focused, will fit into the Lemon Tree Family Salons culture, and wants to grow their business. As a Lemon Tree Family Salons franchisee, you will be in charge of hiring a team and ensuring that clients get the best services.

The brand is founded on quality and strives to offer the best services in the hair and beauty industry. Lemon Tree Family Salons customers love the brand because they provide a wide range of services, and could serve as a one-stop-shop for the entire family. Customers also may get to enjoy premium services at an excellent value for their money. The services include haircutting, styling, dying, coloring, toning, and facial waxing. Clients can get walk-in services since it is not always necessary to make appointments.

What Might Make a Lemon Tree Family Salons Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a Lemon Tree Family Salons franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Lemon Tree Family Salons is flexible, scalable, and may allow for absentee ownership. Franchisees may have the opportunity to make more revenue through the sale of quality hair products.

How To Open a Lemon Tree Family Salons Franchise

To learn more about the Lemon Tree Family Salons franchise opportunity, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may receive an introductory franchising call. You may then join a webinar and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. Soon after acquiring your Franchise Disclosure Document, you will have a chance to do interviews with other franchisees as part of your due diligence period.

An interview with the CEO and attending discovery day is the next step. Lemon Tree Family Salons may make a final decision within a day after the executive interview, and they will provide you with the franchise agreement. Training will then occur at the corporate headquarters in East Hanover, New Jersey, with both classroom and on-site training segments.

After signing your agreement and completing training, the Lemon Tree Family Salons franchising team will make a site visit to your salon. They will guide you through the pre-opening and grand-opening process and provide you with all the support you need to succeed.