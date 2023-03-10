Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$8K - $16K
- Units as of 2022
-
49 0.0% over 3 years
In 2008, Karissa Johnson founded Moms on the Run in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Born out of a regular exercise group for moms looking to do more than just exercise together, they decided to hold a 5K race. Now a fully-fledged business since opening itself up to franchising opportunities in 2012, Moms on the Run offers a wide range of fitness programs for women of all ages, whether they are moms or not.
The business has expanded its reach with over 40 locations throughout the United States. It has served thousands of customers and continues to seek to grow. Moms on the Run is looking for more franchisees who have a passion for motivating other women to achieve greater fitness levels.
Why You May Want to Start a Moms on the Run Franchise
Starting a Moms on the Run franchise may be an excellent opportunity to become a fitness-fueled, independent business franchisee. The part-time hours are flexible so that you can operate around your schedule. Moms on the Run also offers the opportunity to run your business out of your home, potentially allowing you to spend more time doing what you want to do with your time. You may also have the opportunity to motivate and empower women to become more confident individuals.
In terms of support, franchisees receive setup assistance, as well as ongoing assistance after your launch. There are various turnkey training resources available to all new franchisees and top-rate technology to help you manage your customers. Additionally, you can give back to your community by building vibrant networks of friends for women. Your franchise is expected to be more about people than anything else.
What Might Make a Moms on the Run a Good Choice?
Fitness may be evergreen with virtually year-round business. One of the best things about this business is the feeling of accomplishment you can achieve once you see your members' results.
You will want to make sure that you have sufficient liquid capital and personal net worth to pay the initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also want to ensure that you are prepared for advertising fees and royalty fees that arise as you spread the word about your business.
As you decide if opening a Moms on the Run franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Moms on the Run franchise would do well in your community. Take a look around your area and see if there are other fitness centers, specifically ones that cater to women. If so, then opening a Moms on the Run franchise may not be the right decision for you.
How To Open a Moms on the Run Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Moms on the Run team questions.
Opening a Moms on the Run franchise begins by first expressing your interest. If you are approved to continue the process, a franchise representative may contact you with more information. They will typically send you the Franchise Disclosure Document and send you to a multi-hour training course during the process.
Soon, all the moms, and non-moms, will be running to your location!
Company Overview
About Moms on the Run
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 49 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Moms on the Run franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $6,495
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $8,115 - $15,695
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $195+/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $50/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 9.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
