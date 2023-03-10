Moms on the Run

In 2008, Karissa Johnson founded Moms on the Run in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Born out of a regular exercise group for moms looking to do more than just exercise together, they decided to hold a 5K race. Now a fully-fledged business since opening itself up to franchising opportunities in 2012, Moms on the Run offers a wide range of fitness programs for women of all ages, whether they are moms or not.

The business has expanded its reach with over 40 locations throughout the United States. It has served thousands of customers and continues to seek to grow. Moms on the Run is looking for more franchisees who have a passion for motivating other women to achieve greater fitness levels. 

Why You May Want to Start a Moms on the Run Franchise

Starting a Moms on the Run franchise may be an excellent opportunity to become a fitness-fueled, independent business franchisee. The part-time hours are flexible so that you can operate around your schedule. Moms on the Run also offers the opportunity to run your business out of your home, potentially allowing you to spend more time doing what you want to do with your time. You may also have the opportunity to motivate and empower women to become more confident individuals. 

In terms of support, franchisees receive setup assistance, as well as ongoing assistance after your launch. There are various turnkey training resources available to all new franchisees and top-rate technology to help you manage your customers. Additionally, you can give back to your community by building vibrant networks of friends for women. Your franchise is expected to be more about people than anything else.

What Might Make a Moms on the Run a Good Choice?

Fitness may be evergreen with virtually year-round business. One of the best things about this business is the feeling of accomplishment you can achieve once you see your members' results.

You will want to make sure that you have sufficient liquid capital and personal net worth to pay the initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also want to ensure that you are prepared for advertising fees and royalty fees that arise as you spread the word about your business. 

As you decide if opening a Moms on the Run franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Moms on the Run franchise would do well in your community. Take a look around your area and see if there are other fitness centers, specifically ones that cater to women. If so, then opening a Moms on the Run franchise may not be the right decision for you.

How To Open a Moms on the Run Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Moms on the Run team questions.

Opening a Moms on the Run franchise begins by first expressing your interest. If you are approved to continue the process, a franchise representative may contact you with more information. They will typically send you the Franchise Disclosure Document and send you to a multi-hour training course during the process. 

Soon, all the moms, and non-moms, will be running to your location!

Company Overview

About Moms on the Run

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2008
Leadership
Karissa Johnson, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
15226 W. Freeway Dr.
Columbus, MN 55025
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
49 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Moms on the Run franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$6,495
Initial Investment
$8,115 - $15,695
Cash Requirement
$10,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$195+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
9.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
