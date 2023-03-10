In 2008, Karissa Johnson founded Moms on the Run in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Born out of a regular exercise group for moms looking to do more than just exercise together, they decided to hold a 5K race. Now a fully-fledged business since opening itself up to franchising opportunities in 2012, Moms on the Run offers a wide range of fitness programs for women of all ages, whether they are moms or not.

The business has expanded its reach with over 40 locations throughout the United States. It has served thousands of customers and continues to seek to grow. Moms on the Run is looking for more franchisees who have a passion for motivating other women to achieve greater fitness levels.

Why You May Want to Start a Moms on the Run Franchise

Starting a Moms on the Run franchise may be an excellent opportunity to become a fitness-fueled, independent business franchisee. The part-time hours are flexible so that you can operate around your schedule. Moms on the Run also offers the opportunity to run your business out of your home, potentially allowing you to spend more time doing what you want to do with your time. You may also have the opportunity to motivate and empower women to become more confident individuals.

In terms of support, franchisees receive setup assistance, as well as ongoing assistance after your launch. There are various turnkey training resources available to all new franchisees and top-rate technology to help you manage your customers. Additionally, you can give back to your community by building vibrant networks of friends for women. Your franchise is expected to be more about people than anything else.

What Might Make a Moms on the Run a Good Choice?

Fitness may be evergreen with virtually year-round business. One of the best things about this business is the feeling of accomplishment you can achieve once you see your members' results.

You will want to make sure that you have sufficient liquid capital and personal net worth to pay the initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also want to ensure that you are prepared for advertising fees and royalty fees that arise as you spread the word about your business.

As you decide if opening a Moms on the Run franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Moms on the Run franchise would do well in your community. Take a look around your area and see if there are other fitness centers, specifically ones that cater to women. If so, then opening a Moms on the Run franchise may not be the right decision for you.

How To Open a Moms on the Run Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Moms on the Run team questions.

Opening a Moms on the Run franchise begins by first expressing your interest. If you are approved to continue the process, a franchise representative may contact you with more information. They will typically send you the Franchise Disclosure Document and send you to a multi-hour training course during the process.

Soon, all the moms, and non-moms, will be running to your location!