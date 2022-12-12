Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting

Mosquito control, perimeter pest control, and holiday lighting
Franchise 500 2023
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #497 last year
Initial investment
$100K - $117K
Units as of 2023
139 Increase 43.3% over 3 years
Founded in 2013, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting is a pest control and holiday lighting franchise serving communities across the country. 

The company believes that everyone deserves a mosquito-free summer, and uses all-natural products to keep the pests at bay. Allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your backyard is not Mosquito Hunters' only motivation for what they do. With the Zika virus and other mosquito-transmitted diseases, health concerns over these and other pests are a very real thing.

Using synthetic pyrethrins (chrysanthemum derivatives), Mosquito Hunters conducts a multi-week yard treatment. If within the 21 days following the treatment a client is not satisfied, they may receive a respray for free. As a franchisee, you’ll spray residences, commercial spaces, and municipal areas. To bring further value to customers, Mosquito Hunters now offers an upgraded tick and flea package, a perimeter pest program, rodent control, and mosquito stations to provide even better results. Mosquito Hunters has also recently introduced holiday lighting services, under the brand name Humbug Holiday Lighting.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise

If you don’t like pests, you’ll feel right at home with a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise. You may find that you always have business since mosquitos and ticks come back every year. 

Because it's a smaller franchise, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting gives you personalized support. You’ll have access to the in-house sales team that will set up appointments, close sales, and send quotes and invoices to your clients. By taking out the busy work, you can focus on providing excellent service to your customers. A Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise also has its own territory, allowing for slim to no overlap with other franchisees. 

Mosquito Hunters wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business, not just excited about the potential growth. You’ll create loyal customers, get your share of a quickly growing industry, and have the chance to work outside. Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting can be a supplement to your day job, other businesses, or seasonal work.

What Might Make a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in the past few years, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise

You can open your own Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise in a couple of steps. First, you may need to submit a franchise request form. A franchise representative may contact you to discuss the opportunity further. Next, you may schedule an interactive program review to discuss the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting business model.

As a potential franchisee, you may receive a copy of the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you've studied the Franchise Disclosure Document and gotten ready for the big day, the next step is an interview with the CEO. If all works out, you’ll be invited to discovery day and receive formal approval for your franchise.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting team. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.

As a franchisee, you'll be hunting down pests and bringing holiday cheer to customers in no time.

Company Overview

About Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Pest Control, Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2013
Parent Company Happinest
Leadership Andy Fuller, CEO
Corporate Address 142 Hwy. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2015 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ 75
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 139 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$99,803 - $116,803
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$60,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 10 hours
Classroom Training 31.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1-3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
