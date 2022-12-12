- 2024 Franchise 500 Rank
Founded in 2013, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting is a pest control and holiday lighting franchise serving communities across the country.
The company believes that everyone deserves a mosquito-free summer, and uses all-natural products to keep the pests at bay. Allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your backyard is not Mosquito Hunters' only motivation for what they do. With the Zika virus and other mosquito-transmitted diseases, health concerns over these and other pests are a very real thing.
Using synthetic pyrethrins (chrysanthemum derivatives), Mosquito Hunters conducts a multi-week yard treatment. If within the 21 days following the treatment a client is not satisfied, they may receive a respray for free. As a franchisee, you’ll spray residences, commercial spaces, and municipal areas. To bring further value to customers, Mosquito Hunters now offers an upgraded tick and flea package, a perimeter pest program, rodent control, and mosquito stations to provide even better results. Mosquito Hunters has also recently introduced holiday lighting services, under the brand name Humbug Holiday Lighting.
Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise
If you don’t like pests, you’ll feel right at home with a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise. You may find that you always have business since mosquitos and ticks come back every year.
Because it's a smaller franchise, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting gives you personalized support. You’ll have access to the in-house sales team that will set up appointments, close sales, and send quotes and invoices to your clients. By taking out the busy work, you can focus on providing excellent service to your customers. A Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise also has its own territory, allowing for slim to no overlap with other franchisees.
Mosquito Hunters wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business, not just excited about the potential growth. You’ll create loyal customers, get your share of a quickly growing industry, and have the chance to work outside. Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting can be a supplement to your day job, other businesses, or seasonal work.
What Might Make a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?
Multiple times in the past few years, Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting Franchise
You can open your own Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise in a couple of steps. First, you may need to submit a franchise request form. A franchise representative may contact you to discuss the opportunity further. Next, you may schedule an interactive program review to discuss the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting business model.
As a potential franchisee, you may receive a copy of the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. Once you've studied the Franchise Disclosure Document and gotten ready for the big day, the next step is an interview with the CEO. If all works out, you’ll be invited to discovery day and receive formal approval for your franchise.
Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting team. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.
As a franchisee, you'll be hunting down pests and bringing holiday cheer to customers in no time.
Company Overview
About Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting
Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Happinest
Leadership
Andy Fuller, CEO
Corporate Address
|
142 Hwy. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest
Business Overview
Franchising Since
2015 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
75
Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units
139 (as of 2023)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$40,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$99,803 - $116,803
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$200,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$60,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$10,000 off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|10%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|10%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|10 hours
|Classroom Training
|31.5 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|# of employees required to run
|1-3
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mosquito Hunters & Humbug Holiday Lighting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
