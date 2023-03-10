My Eyelab is an optical franchise specializing in accessible and affordable eye care services. They strive to use the latest automated technology to keep expenses low while maintaining a high level of care.

The first My Eyelab opened in 2006. One decade later, in 2016, they began franchising. Around this time, My Eyelab also introduced a specialty software that could provide eye care appointments via telehealth. However, customers can still book walk-in appointments for eye exams and frame fittings.

Optical stores may carry My Eyelab frame designs, designer brands, and unique styles. Each pair of lenses is cut to size in-store and goes through a quality assurance check before sending them home with the customer.

There are more than 50 My Eyelab franchises in the United States to go along with over 30 corporate-owned locations. My Eyelab is seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a My Eyelab Franchise

My Eyelab follows ICARE, a set of company ethics made up of integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and empowerment. My Eyelab is looking for franchisees who can effectively connect with customers.

Franchisees typically do not need a background in eyecare and can come from all walks of life. However, optometrists or healthcare industry workers looking to build a practice, investors looking to grow their portfolio, or passionate individuals with strong customer service skills may be the most well-suited to a My Eyelab franchise.

My Eyelab has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a My Eyelab Franchise a Good Choice?

Between telehealth and same-day services, the company has not only become an affordable option for customers but a convenient one, too.

My Eyelab likes to emphasize its use of high-quality technology and eye exam services, which cover screenings for threats to the eye. As a franchisee, you should expect to perform these exams, assist customers with frames, and manage daily store operations. Though, the company usually allows absentee and multi-unit ownership.

To be part of the My Eyelab team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a My Eyelab Franchise

My Eyelab tries to streamline the franchise process by providing training to franchisees. Corporate will teach you how to use the equipment, conduct eye exams, and stick to the company's business model.

As you decide if opening a My Eyelab franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a My Eyelab franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a My Eyelab franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.