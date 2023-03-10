Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Bakery cafes
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$146K - $586K
Units as of 2021
88 41% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is a dessert cafe franchise offering cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, and a whole range of hot and frozen drinks. 

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has been in business since 2000. It began franchising later that year. Since beginning to franchise, Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has opened more than 80 franchises throughout the United States. It offers exclusive territories for new franchisees, potentially making it so you can operate your business without worrying about your business being taken by other Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Franchise

A love for sweets may be one of the best reasons to open a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip. The company is also looking for franchisees who can deliver the same vibe and sense of innovation that may be loved by their millions of customers. If you see a fit, then you could be the next perfect candidate for a franchise brand that has stood the test of time. 

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip may allow for absentee ownership for franchisees that are not looking to get involved in a hands-on manner.

 They also may offer in-house funding to help franchisees cover the cost of the franchise fee if they qualify. Furthermore, they have partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the equipment, inventory, startup, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

What Might Make a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Franchise a Good Choice?

Support may be guaranteed when you become a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchisee. The brand will guide you through every step and provide training on every aspect of your new business. As you go through the process, you may find that operating a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is very simple and gives you time to focus on business development. 

To be part of the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Franchise

As you decide if opening a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Bakery Cafes, Baked Goods, Cookies, Miscellaneous Baked Goods
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Crest Foods Inc.
Leadership
Ziad Dalal, CEO
Corporate Address
101 W. Renner Rd., #240
Richardson, TX 75082
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
88 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$18,750 - $37,500
Initial Investment
$145,500 - $585,800
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip.

Kolache Factory

Kolaches, pastries, coffee
Ranked #372
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Learn More

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing