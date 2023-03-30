OfficeZilla

OfficeZilla

Office supplies
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$10K - $19K
Units as of 2017
31 287.5% over 3 years
Company Overview

About OfficeZilla

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2012
Parent Company
AIA Corp.
Leadership
Matt Gresge, CEO
Corporate Address
800 Winneconne Ave.
Neenah, WI 54956
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
31 (as of 2017)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a OfficeZilla franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000
Initial Investment
$9,550 - $19,250
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
OfficeZilla offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
OfficeZilla has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
As needed
Classroom Training
10-20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
