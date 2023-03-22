Ohanalulu
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$284K - $734K
Units as of 2023
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Ohanalulu

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Doughnuts, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Frozen Desserts, Coffee, Food: Quick Service, Ice Cream
Founded
2020
Leadership
Nate Haugh, President, COO & Owner
Corporate Address
106 W. State St.
Pendleton, IN 46064
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ohanalulu franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$283,500 - $733,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
