The Original Hot Dog Factory was founded in 2010 by Dennis McKinley. In 2018, The Original Hot Dog Factory began to franchise. McKinley developed The Original Hot Dog Factory brand to provide a wide variety of hot dogs. After being featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory has continued to accept franchisees.

With a menu packed full of varieties of hot dogs, wings, sandwiches, and more, there may be something on the menu for everyone. An ideal franchisee should fit The Original Hot Dog Factory culture. According to their website, The Original Hot Dog Factory is also looking for franchisees willing to sign single or multi-unit development of multiple stores within two years.

Why You May Want To Start The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise

With the flexibility of catering, The Original Hot Dog Factory can provide customers with delicious hot dogs at birthday parties, school fundraisers, family reunions, weddings, or beach days. The Original Hot Dog Factory has several locations across the United States, and its headquarters are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Opening a The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

The Original Hot Dog Factory is looking for potential franchisees with aptitude, perseverance, and good judgment. The company looks for individuals with a passion for business and a desire for good customer service and hospitality.

As you decide if opening a The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Original Hot Dog Factory team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Original Hot Dog Factory brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. The Original Hot Dog Factory franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Original Hot Dog Factory franchising team questions.