The Original Hot Dog Factory
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$98K - $518K
Units as of 2020
3 200.0% over 3 years
The Original Hot Dog Factory was founded in 2010 by Dennis McKinley. In 2018, The Original Hot Dog Factory began to franchise. McKinley developed The Original Hot Dog Factory brand to provide a wide variety of hot dogs. After being featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory has continued to accept franchisees. 

With a menu packed full of varieties of hot dogs, wings, sandwiches, and more, there may be something on the menu for everyone. An ideal franchisee should fit The Original Hot Dog Factory culture. According to their website, The Original Hot Dog Factory is also looking for franchisees willing to sign single or multi-unit development of multiple stores within two years.

Why You May Want To Start The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise

With the flexibility of catering, The Original Hot Dog Factory can provide customers with delicious hot dogs at birthday parties, school fundraisers, family reunions, weddings, or beach days. The Original Hot Dog Factory has several locations across the United States, and its headquarters are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Opening a The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

The Original Hot Dog Factory is looking for potential franchisees with aptitude, perseverance, and good judgment. The company looks for individuals with a passion for business and a desire for good customer service and hospitality.

As you decide if opening a The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Original Hot Dog Factory team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open The Original Hot Dog Factory Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Original Hot Dog Factory brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. The Original Hot Dog Factory franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Original Hot Dog Factory franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About The Original Hot Dog Factory

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hot Dogs
Founded
2010
Parent Company
ML Holdings
Leadership
Wayne Rosebaum, CEO
Corporate Address
691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. N.E., #V-135
Atlanta, GA 30312
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Original Hot Dog Factory franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$97,500 - $518,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Original Hot Dog Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
