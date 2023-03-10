Pho Hoa

Pho Hoa

Vietnamese food
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #474 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$273K - $553K
Units as of 2021
63 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pho Hoa was founded in 1983 in Sacramento, California. The main goal of Pho Hoa is to give customers easy access to delicious Vietnamese cuisine.

Pho Hoa may offer Vietnamese rolls, pho bowls, vermicelli, and rice dishes. Pho Hoa also strives to create an atmosphere where customers can come together and visit each other while enjoying tasty, wholesome food.

Pho Hoa began franchising in 1992 and has since opened locations in both the United States and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a Pho Hoa Franchise

The ideal Pho Hoa franchisee generally needs to have previous experience in the food service, retail, or management industry. Franchisees may also need to demonstrate a willingness to participate in local marketing and community events.

Pho Hoa franchisees need to show that they are willing to dedicate their time to helping their franchise operate seamlessly. Franchisees may need proven leadership skills to create a high-performing team while having exceptional organizational skills.

Pho Hoa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Pho Hoa Franchise a Good Choice?

Pho Hoa understands that not all franchises are the same. Franchisees are allowed to choose from three different franchise models: a standalone location, co-branded model, and multi-unit franchise.

  • A standalone model allows the franchisee to open a single Pho Hoa franchise. 

  • A co-branded model allows the franchisee to open a Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea location. This model may give franchisees additional means to succeed. 

  • A multi-unit franchise allows franchisees to open more than one Pho Hoa franchise and have a protected territorial right. There may be additional requirements to qualify for a multi-unit franchise.

To be part of the Pho Hoa team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Pho Hoa Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pho Hoa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pho Hoa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pho Hoa franchising team questions. 

If a franchise is awarded, Pho Hoa franchisees will receive support for marketing and operations. Franchisees will receive help with preparing staff for the franchise’s opening day, too. After their Pho Hoa opening, franchisees will have access to support.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pho Hoa

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Aureflam Corp.
Leadership
Quoc Phan, CEO
Corporate Address
1420 Fulton Ave., #B
Sacramento, CA 95825
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
63 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pho Hoa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$272,600 - $553,380
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pho Hoa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
112 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pho Hoa? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pho Hoa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pho Hoa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #4 in Asian Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pho Hoa.

Chop Stop

Chopped salads, rice and bean bowls, wraps
Ranked #198
Learn More

Captain D's

Seafood
Ranked #276
Learn More

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing