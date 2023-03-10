Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #474 last year
- Initial investment
-
$273K - $553K
- Units as of 2021
-
63 0.0% over 3 years
Pho Hoa was founded in 1983 in Sacramento, California. The main goal of Pho Hoa is to give customers easy access to delicious Vietnamese cuisine.
Pho Hoa may offer Vietnamese rolls, pho bowls, vermicelli, and rice dishes. Pho Hoa also strives to create an atmosphere where customers can come together and visit each other while enjoying tasty, wholesome food.
Pho Hoa began franchising in 1992 and has since opened locations in both the United States and overseas.
Why You May Want To Start a Pho Hoa Franchise
The ideal Pho Hoa franchisee generally needs to have previous experience in the food service, retail, or management industry. Franchisees may also need to demonstrate a willingness to participate in local marketing and community events.
Pho Hoa franchisees need to show that they are willing to dedicate their time to helping their franchise operate seamlessly. Franchisees may need proven leadership skills to create a high-performing team while having exceptional organizational skills.
Pho Hoa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Pho Hoa Franchise a Good Choice?
Pho Hoa understands that not all franchises are the same. Franchisees are allowed to choose from three different franchise models: a standalone location, co-branded model, and multi-unit franchise.
A standalone model allows the franchisee to open a single Pho Hoa franchise.
A co-branded model allows the franchisee to open a Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea location. This model may give franchisees additional means to succeed.
A multi-unit franchise allows franchisees to open more than one Pho Hoa franchise and have a protected territorial right. There may be additional requirements to qualify for a multi-unit franchise.
To be part of the Pho Hoa team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Pho Hoa Franchise
As you decide if opening a Pho Hoa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pho Hoa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pho Hoa franchising team questions.
If a franchise is awarded, Pho Hoa franchisees will receive support for marketing and operations. Franchisees will receive help with preparing staff for the franchise’s opening day, too. After their Pho Hoa opening, franchisees will have access to support.
Company Overview
About Pho Hoa
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 1983
- Parent Company
- Aureflam Corp.
- Leadership
- Quoc Phan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1420 Fulton Ave., #B
Sacramento, CA 95825
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 63 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pho Hoa franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $272,600 - $553,380
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pho Hoa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 112 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pho Hoa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pho Hoa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
