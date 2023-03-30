Pinkberry is a frozen yogurt offering yogurts, Greek-yogurt, and yogurt shakes brand founded by Shelly Hwang in West Hollywood, California, in 2005. The brand currently has more than 80 franchises in the United States.

Pinkberry’s main goal is to offer outstanding quality, service, and design. For instance, Pinkberry makes its products using fresh ingredients. Their yogurt is made with real yogurt and real milk. They also produce dairy-free products to help their appeal to all customers.

But in-store frozen treats aren't all Pinkberry provides. Pinkberry may give clients the opportunity to be catered for different kinds of events. These events may include birthday and corporate parties, school events, weddings, conferences, family gatherings, among others.

Pinkberry began franchising in 2006 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Pinkberry Franchise

A Pinkberry franchisee usually pays attention to detail and especially cares about the customer service experience. Pinkberry is dedicated to providing quality service and products, so these traits are especially important. Because of this, it's not necessary to have any previous experience in the field to own a Pinkberry franchise.

If awarded a Pinkberry franchise, franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the Pinkberry brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Pinkberry franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Pinkberry Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pinkberry franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Pinkberry team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pinkberry Franchise

Currently, Pinkberry is looking for new franchisees all over the U.S. and has exclusive territories available. To start a Pinkberry franchise, the number of employees required is between 5 and 15. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pinkberry franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Pinkberry franchise fee and other startup costs, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pinkberry franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If welcomed into the Pinkberry family, corporate will usually provide new franchisees with several dozen hours of on-the-job training, a few dozen hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pinkberry franchise.