Pinkberry
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$295K - $508K
Units as of 2020
80 28% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pinkberry is a frozen yogurt offering yogurts, Greek-yogurt, and yogurt shakes brand founded by Shelly Hwang in West Hollywood, California, in 2005. The brand currently has more than 80 franchises in the United States.

Pinkberry’s main goal is to offer outstanding quality, service, and design. For instance, Pinkberry makes its products using fresh ingredients. Their yogurt is made with real yogurt and real milk. They also produce dairy-free products to help their appeal to all customers. 

But in-store frozen treats aren't all Pinkberry provides. Pinkberry may give clients the opportunity to be catered for different kinds of events. These events may include birthday and corporate parties, school events, weddings, conferences, family gatherings, among others.

Pinkberry began franchising in 2006 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Pinkberry Franchise

A Pinkberry franchisee usually pays attention to detail and especially cares about the customer service experience. Pinkberry is dedicated to providing quality service and products, so these traits are especially important. Because of this, it's not necessary to have any previous experience in the field to own a Pinkberry franchise.

If awarded a Pinkberry franchise, franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the Pinkberry brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Pinkberry franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Pinkberry Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pinkberry franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Pinkberry team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pinkberry Franchise

Currently, Pinkberry is looking for new franchisees all over the U.S. and has exclusive territories available. To start a Pinkberry franchise, the number of employees required is between 5 and 15. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pinkberry franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Pinkberry franchise fee and other startup costs, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pinkberry franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If welcomed into the Pinkberry family, corporate will usually provide new franchisees with several dozen hours of on-the-job training, a few dozen hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support. 

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pinkberry franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pinkberry

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
2005
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
80 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pinkberry franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$295,440 - $508,050
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$127,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pinkberry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pinkberry? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pinkberry landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pinkberry.

Forever Yogurt

Frozen yogurt, hot chocolate, coffee
Learn More

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Cold Stone Creamery

Ice cream, sorbet, ice cream cakes, shakes
Learn More

American Freight

Furniture, mattresses, appliances
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing