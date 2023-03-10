Planet Grilled Cheese

Planet Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese sandwiches
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$200K - $515K
Units as of 2020
6 500.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Planet Grilled Cheese is a fast food restaurant company with a menu that features various grilled cheese courses. You can enjoy grilled mozzarella and/or cheddar sandwiches filled with chicken or bacon. There are also organic tomato soup, fries, kids' meals, and more available for people who want things besides grilled cheese. You can also quench your thirst by ordering natural smoothies, frosted lemonades, or other types of beverages--all of which have their own selection of flavors.

Planet Grilled Cheese officially entered the food industry in 2016 in Florida. Starting with only a single food truck, the company managed to open its first location in the Lakeland Square Mall later in 2016. Planet Grilled Cheese claims that its ability to serve fresh, crispy, and cheesy made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches is the key to the company's success

Planet Grilled Cheese began franchising in 2018 and has opened several locations. 

Why You May Want to Start a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise

There's something for everyone at Planet Grilled Cheese, from the classic yet straightforward "plain" to the "meat lovers" for those with great appetites. They also offer "turkey & bacon chipotle" for those who want a little kick.

Planet Grilled Cheese may be a good choice for franchisees who have a strong desire to own a family-oriented restaurant. If you aren't particularly confident in your own recipes or don't have any experience in the food business, rest assured: trusting Planet Grilled Cheese to help you serve grilled cheese sandwiches could be the way to go. 

Opening a Planet Grilled Cheese franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise a Good Choice?

Providing grilled cheese sandwiches at family affordable prices without sacrificing quality is one of Planet Grilled Cheese's strong points. Fast food restaurants focusing on grilled cheese sandwiches are not super common either, so franchisees may offer customers a niche in the food market.

With the modern cooking equipment, you can serve customers quickly. This may be seen in making three grilled cheese sandwiches at a time in less than one minute. Customers can also do a custom order, altering the bread, cheese, and toppings they wish to have on their sandwich.

How To Open a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise

To be part of the Planet Grilled Cheese team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Once you become a Planet Grilled Cheese franchisee, the company offers a considerable amount of support. This support will include marketing, location finding, several days of training, and a grand opening. If you still have any doubt, it's best to prepare some questions to ask the company or experienced franchisees. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Planet Grilled Cheese

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Frenchies Touch LLC
Leadership
Laury Labussiere, CEO & Franchise Development Director
Corporate Address
8440 Montravail Cir., #438
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
6 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Planet Grilled Cheese franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$200,000 - $515,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Planet Grilled Cheese? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Planet Grilled Cheese.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

McAlister's Deli

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
Ranked #40
Learn More

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing