Planet Grilled Cheese is a fast food restaurant company with a menu that features various grilled cheese courses. You can enjoy grilled mozzarella and/or cheddar sandwiches filled with chicken or bacon. There are also organic tomato soup, fries, kids' meals, and more available for people who want things besides grilled cheese. You can also quench your thirst by ordering natural smoothies, frosted lemonades, or other types of beverages--all of which have their own selection of flavors.

Planet Grilled Cheese officially entered the food industry in 2016 in Florida. Starting with only a single food truck, the company managed to open its first location in the Lakeland Square Mall later in 2016. Planet Grilled Cheese claims that its ability to serve fresh, crispy, and cheesy made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches is the key to the company's success

Planet Grilled Cheese began franchising in 2018 and has opened several locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise

There's something for everyone at Planet Grilled Cheese, from the classic yet straightforward "plain" to the "meat lovers" for those with great appetites. They also offer "turkey & bacon chipotle" for those who want a little kick.

Planet Grilled Cheese may be a good choice for franchisees who have a strong desire to own a family-oriented restaurant. If you aren't particularly confident in your own recipes or don't have any experience in the food business, rest assured: trusting Planet Grilled Cheese to help you serve grilled cheese sandwiches could be the way to go.

Opening a Planet Grilled Cheese franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise a Good Choice?

Providing grilled cheese sandwiches at family affordable prices without sacrificing quality is one of Planet Grilled Cheese's strong points. Fast food restaurants focusing on grilled cheese sandwiches are not super common either, so franchisees may offer customers a niche in the food market.

With the modern cooking equipment, you can serve customers quickly. This may be seen in making three grilled cheese sandwiches at a time in less than one minute. Customers can also do a custom order, altering the bread, cheese, and toppings they wish to have on their sandwich.

How To Open a Planet Grilled Cheese Franchise

To be part of the Planet Grilled Cheese team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Once you become a Planet Grilled Cheese franchisee, the company offers a considerable amount of support. This support will include marketing, location finding, several days of training, and a grand opening. If you still have any doubt, it's best to prepare some questions to ask the company or experienced franchisees.