Popbar believes it is renowned for its handcrafted gelatos on sticks made with pure natural ingredients. What may be a one-of-a-kind franchise, Popbar has grown into a fairly well-known franchise after making its first impression on customers in New York in 2010.

The co-founder, Reuben BenJehuda, made it a rule that the brand prepared all gelato using only real fruits and a few ingredients in an effort to cater to all demographics. They wish to re-invent scoop-free and delicious gelato, sorbet, and flavors ranging from chocolate and vanilla to unique tastes-green tea and passion fruit. It is all served in an effort to create a nostalgic sensation familiar to all customers.

Popbar began franchising in 2010, soon after its founding. Since beginning to franchise, it has over one dozen locations in the United States and a few internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Popbar Franchise

Owning a Popbar store may allow a franchisee to grow and expand the brand in their location. The company holds fast to its ethical standards and would love to work with an individual who loves to venture into new opportunities with good managerial skills. Having a background in a food-related field is not mandatory. However, a franchisee with passion for the brand and its products may be fit for the franchise.

What Might Make a Popbar Franchise a Good Choice

Popbar is not just about satisfying a sweet tooth. It strives to provide a truly loving experience to rich dessert lovers in various locations. Having pride in their love-at-first-bite and easy-to-eat gelato, Popbar also creates healthy but indulgent treats with vegan and gluten-free options customized for memorable experiences.

As a franchisee, you should run the daily Popbar franchise operations efficiently and hire qualified workers. Absentee or part-time ownership is also allowed.

To be part of the Popbar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Popbar Franchise

Before opening a shop, Popbar offers its franchisees various support to ensure smooth transitioning to their location. Support offered will include real estate, on-the-job and classroom training, and marketing materials.

As you decide if opening a Popbar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Popbar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It is also advisable that before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Popbar franchising team questions.