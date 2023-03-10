River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen

River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen

Candy and confections
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$474K - $921K
Units as of 2022
18 5% over 3 years
For some, candy is happiness condensed into a single serving. Whether you like them sweet or sour, there may be something for everyone. River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a brand best known for its array of Southern confections that may tantalize taste buds with each bite.

Stan Strickland, aka "The Candy Man," opened the first River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen along with his wife in 1990. He believes he perfected his mother’s recipe from 1979, when she opened the candy store that eventually became River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. 

“The Candy Man” believes he created mouthwatering delights that are a hit with customers. The old-fashioned Southern practices used to make the candy had transformed them from simple snacks into wholesome culinary delights.

Customers may appreciate the wide range of sweets offered at River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen that come with a personal touch.

Why You May Want To Start a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

For decades, River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen has striven to delight customers with exciting recipes that may be unmatched. 

Franchisees that may be a good fit at River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are individuals that can appreciate the brand's rich heritage that may distinguish it from the competition. Franchisees do not need a background in the foodservice industry, but a love for baking might be an added advantage.

What Might Make a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen believes it has something for everyone with a wide range of confectionaries to offer. Customers can get cakes and pies from the bakery, choose from a delightful collection of southern candy, and get customized gifts for loved ones. This diversification of offers could position your River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen location for success.

Franchisees should be ready to adhere to the rich Southern traditions that helped build the business. As a franchisee, you should expect to create a welcoming environment for families by creating a safe and fun store environment. Helping customers choose tastes that match their personalities may be an advantage for any franchisee.  

To be part of River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their stores have opened.

Company Overview

About River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Candy
Founded
1973
Parent Company
River Street Candy Kitchen LLC
Leadership
Jennifer Strickland, Cofounder
Corporate Address
13 E. River St.
Savannah, GA 31401
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
75
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$474,050 - $920,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $190,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
