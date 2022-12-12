River Street Sweets

Candy and confections
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$450K - $978K
Units as of 2024
14 Decrease 26% over 3 years
For some, candy is happiness condensed into a single serving. Whether you like them sweet or sour, there may be something for everyone. River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a brand best known for its array of Southern confections that may tantalize taste buds with each bite.

Stan Strickland, aka "The Candy Man," opened the first River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen along with his wife in 1990. He believes he perfected his mother’s recipe from 1979, when she opened the candy store that eventually became River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. 

“The Candy Man” believes he created mouthwatering delights that are a hit with customers. The old-fashioned Southern practices used to make the candy had transformed them from simple snacks into wholesome culinary delights.

Customers may appreciate the wide range of sweets offered at River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen that come with a personal touch.

Why You May Want To Start a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

For decades, River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen has striven to delight customers with exciting recipes that may be unmatched. 

Franchisees that may be a good fit at River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are individuals that can appreciate the brand's rich heritage that may distinguish it from the competition. Franchisees do not need a background in the foodservice industry, but a love for baking might be an added advantage.

What Might Make a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen believes it has something for everyone with a wide range of confectionaries to offer. Customers can get cakes and pies from the bakery, choose from a delightful collection of southern candy, and get customized gifts for loved ones. This diversification of offers could position your River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen location for success.

Franchisees should be ready to adhere to the rich Southern traditions that helped build the business. As a franchisee, you should expect to create a welcoming environment for families by creating a safe and fun store environment. Helping customers choose tastes that match their personalities may be an advantage for any franchisee.  

To be part of River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their stores have opened.

Company Overview

About River Street Sweets

Industry Food
Related Categories Candy
Founded 1973
Leadership Jennifer Strickland, Cofounder
Corporate Address P.O. Box 1265
Savannah, GA 31402
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2015 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ 50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 14 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a River Street Sweets franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$450,000 - $978,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
to 2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 80 hours
Classroom Training 80 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
