For some, candy is happiness condensed into a single serving. Whether you like them sweet or sour, there may be something for everyone. River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a brand best known for its array of Southern confections that may tantalize taste buds with each bite.

Stan Strickland, aka "The Candy Man," opened the first River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen along with his wife in 1990. He believes he perfected his mother’s recipe from 1979, when she opened the candy store that eventually became River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

“The Candy Man” believes he created mouthwatering delights that are a hit with customers. The old-fashioned Southern practices used to make the candy had transformed them from simple snacks into wholesome culinary delights.

Customers may appreciate the wide range of sweets offered at River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen that come with a personal touch.

Why You May Want To Start a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

For decades, River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen has striven to delight customers with exciting recipes that may be unmatched.

Franchisees that may be a good fit at River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are individuals that can appreciate the brand's rich heritage that may distinguish it from the competition. Franchisees do not need a background in the foodservice industry, but a love for baking might be an added advantage.

What Might Make a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen believes it has something for everyone with a wide range of confectionaries to offer. Customers can get cakes and pies from the bakery, choose from a delightful collection of southern candy, and get customized gifts for loved ones. This diversification of offers could position your River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen location for success.

Franchisees should be ready to adhere to the rich Southern traditions that helped build the business. As a franchisee, you should expect to create a welcoming environment for families by creating a safe and fun store environment. Helping customers choose tastes that match their personalities may be an advantage for any franchisee.

To be part of River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their stores have opened.