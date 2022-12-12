- Franchise 500 Rank
For some, candy is happiness condensed into a single serving. Whether you like them sweet or sour, there may be something for everyone. River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a brand best known for its array of Southern confections that may tantalize taste buds with each bite.
Stan Strickland, aka "The Candy Man," opened the first River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen along with his wife in 1990. He believes he perfected his mother’s recipe from 1979, when she opened the candy store that eventually became River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
“The Candy Man” believes he created mouthwatering delights that are a hit with customers. The old-fashioned Southern practices used to make the candy had transformed them from simple snacks into wholesome culinary delights.
Customers may appreciate the wide range of sweets offered at River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen that come with a personal touch.
Why You May Want To Start a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise
For decades, River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen has striven to delight customers with exciting recipes that may be unmatched.
Franchisees that may be a good fit at River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are individuals that can appreciate the brand's rich heritage that may distinguish it from the competition. Franchisees do not need a background in the foodservice industry, but a love for baking might be an added advantage.
What Might Make a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?
River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen believes it has something for everyone with a wide range of confectionaries to offer. Customers can get cakes and pies from the bakery, choose from a delightful collection of southern candy, and get customized gifts for loved ones. This diversification of offers could position your River Street Savannah’s Candy Kitchen location for success.
Franchisees should be ready to adhere to the rich Southern traditions that helped build the business. As a franchisee, you should expect to create a welcoming environment for families by creating a safe and fun store environment. Helping customers choose tastes that match their personalities may be an advantage for any franchisee.
To be part of River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen Franchise
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from River Street Savannah's Candy Kitchen throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their stores have opened.
Company Overview
About River Street Sweets
Business Overview
Franchising Since
|2015 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
|50
Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units
|14 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a River Street Sweets franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$40,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$450,000 - $978,000
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$500,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$250,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$10,000 off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|to 2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
|80 hours
Classroom Training
|80 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
# of employees required to run
|10
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
