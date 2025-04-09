Smash Your Way to Success with an iSmash Rage Room Franchise iSmash is expanding nationwide, offering prime opportunities to new communities.

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you ready to break into a unique and thriving entertainment industry? An iSmash Rage Room Franchise offers an exciting opportunity to own a business that combines three proven concepts under one roof: Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint Rooms, and Axe Throwing.

Why iSmash stands out:

  • Unique business model with multiple revenue streams
  • Strong profit potential with an average 24.3% profit margin in 2024
  • Affordable initial investment starting at $277,593
  • Exciting, stress-relieving experiences for customers

As an iSmash franchisee, you'll benefit from;

  • A proven business model
  • Comprehensive training and ongoing support
  • The potential for excellent profit margins

With an average net profit of $197,783 per store in 2024, iSmash offers a smashing opportunity for growth.

Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

