iSmash is expanding nationwide, offering prime opportunities to new communities.

Are you ready to break into a unique and thriving entertainment industry? An iSmash Rage Room Franchise offers an exciting opportunity to own a business that combines three proven concepts under one roof: Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint Rooms, and Axe Throwing.

Why iSmash stands out:

Unique business model with multiple revenue streams

Strong profit potential with an average 24.3% profit margin in 2024

Affordable initial investment starting at $277,593

Exciting, stress-relieving experiences for customers

As an iSmash franchisee, you'll benefit from;

A proven business model

Comprehensive training and ongoing support

The potential for excellent profit margins

With an average net profit of $197,783 per store in 2024, iSmash offers a smashing opportunity for growth.