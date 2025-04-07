Help Guide Students to College with a Class 101 Franchise Class 101 offers a unique franchise opportunity in the college planning industry, helping students achieve their goals.

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you passionate about education and ready to build a meaningful, successful business? Class 101 offers a unique franchise opportunity in the college planning industry, helping students achieve their dreams while creating a steady, rewarding income for yourself.

Why Choose Class 101?

  • Proven Success: With an impressive 90% close rate and average sales of $3,400 per student, Class 101 offers a low-overhead model with high revenue potential.

  • Comprehensive Support: From marketing materials to proprietary tools, we provide everything you need to launch and grow your business successfully.

  • Flexible Investment: Start with an initial investment of $75,287 and benefit from veteran incentives and financing options.

  • Make an Impact: Help students improve ACT/SAT scores, secure scholarships, and make informed college decisions through one-on-one consulting and organized campus visits.

Click here for FREE information and learn how you can become part of the Class 101 family.

Learn more about Class 101
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

