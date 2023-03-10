Row your way to one of the leading fitness franchises in the U.S.! Row House is a chain of high-end, indoor rowing studios that opened its doors in 2014 and began franchising in 2017.

The exercise regimen comprises high-energy, low-impact exercises that are team-driven. Row House fitness programs are designed for any fitness level. Row House has over 90 locations across the country, with more still in the works.

Why You May Want to Start a Row House Franchise

The fitness franchise industry is dynamic and popular. Row House strives to remain an industry leader. Indoor rowing as a form of exercise is growing in popularity, but it's not fully exhausted yet in the wellness market.

Since they have a unique service, Row House offers its franchisees extensive support as they set up their new businesses. They strive to fully support lease negotiation as well as the recruitment process for staff at individual locations. The franchise might also offer sales and marketing support as well as financial assistance for your business.

Row House is a turnkey business, potentially making the franchise fairly easy to scale up. Your effort will likely determine the fruits of your labor. Additionally, you'll be able to leverage costs and vendor relationships to launch your studio.

To be part of the Row House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Row House Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Row House franchise comes with its own set of advantages, one being the help that the franchise offers franchisees as they get set up.

Row House has third-party relationships with financial institutions, which could provide you with the financing to get started. These financing parties could help you cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. From lease negotiation to studio setup, franchisees aren't left alone in the process.

With its niche being indoor rowing, you also may find that a Row House franchise brings in loyal customers who love the services that you provide.

How to Open a Row House Franchise

To start with Row House, make sure it's a good fit for you. Do you have a passion for helping people feel empowered? Do you consider yourself to be healthy and positively charged? If so, Row House may be a franchise for you to consider. During the process, you'll want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Row House franchise team.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Row House franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Glide into a franchise that gives back to the community by focusing on improving the health and wellness of everyone who steps through their doors.