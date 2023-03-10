Row House
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#476 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$247K - $483K
Units as of 2022
93 416.7% over 3 years
Row your way to one of the leading fitness franchises in the U.S.! Row House is a chain of high-end, indoor rowing studios that opened its doors in 2014 and began franchising in 2017. 

The exercise regimen comprises high-energy, low-impact exercises that are team-driven. Row House fitness programs are designed for any fitness level. Row House has over 90 locations across the country, with more still in the works.

Why You May Want to Start a Row House Franchise

The fitness franchise industry is dynamic and popular. Row House strives to remain an industry leader. Indoor rowing as a form of exercise is growing in popularity, but it's not fully exhausted yet in the wellness market. 

Since they have a unique service, Row House offers its franchisees extensive support as they set up their new businesses. They strive to fully support lease negotiation as well as the recruitment process for staff at individual locations. The franchise might also offer sales and marketing support as well as financial assistance for your business.

Row House is a turnkey business, potentially making the franchise fairly easy to scale up. Your effort will likely determine the fruits of your labor. Additionally, you'll be able to leverage costs and vendor relationships to launch your studio.

To be part of the Row House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Row House Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Row House franchise comes with its own set of advantages, one being the help that the franchise offers franchisees as they get set up. 

Row House has third-party relationships with financial institutions, which could provide you with the financing to get started. These financing parties could help you cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. From lease negotiation to studio setup, franchisees aren't left alone in the process.

With its niche being indoor rowing, you also may find that a Row House franchise brings in loyal customers who love the services that you provide.

How to Open a Row House Franchise

To start with Row House, make sure it's a good fit for you. Do you have a passion for helping people feel empowered? Do you consider yourself to be healthy and positively charged? If so, Row House may be a franchise for you to consider. During the process, you'll want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Row House franchise team. 

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Row House franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Glide into a franchise that gives back to the community by focusing on improving the health and wellness of everyone who steps through their doors.  

Company Overview

About Row House

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Xponenital Fitness LLC
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
OWN A ROW HOUSE

Become a Pioneer in the Boutique Indoor Rowing Space

WHY OWN A ROW HOUSE?

Established in New York City in 2014, Row House was born from the idea that rowing is simply the most efficient, low-impact, high-energy, full-body workout for any fitness level that unites, inspires and drives people to dig a little deeper. With it's widespread & devoted national following, Row House is leading the market.

 

FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE

With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, Row House has extensive market potential - be the first to bring Row House's unique workout to your local market!

EXTENSIVE SUPPORT

We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

EXECUTIVE MODEL

Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

INVESTMENT

Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than decades of experience in fitness franchising.

 

LEAD INDOOR ROWING IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Consumers are seeking more sustainable, lower-impact workout options that reduce the risk of injury but still delivers an effective workout.

In an industry traditionally built on competition within a class, Row House is different. We aren’t changing the experience, we’re creating a new one. One that brings everyone together, rowing in the same rhythm, the same flow and with the same energy.

 

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
19
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
93 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Row House franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$247,116 - $483,316
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Row House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 hour
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Row House landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Row House ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #476 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #30 in 2022

Top New Franchises

