Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#476 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$247K - $483K
- Units as of 2022
-
93 416.7% over 3 years
Row your way to one of the leading fitness franchises in the U.S.! Row House is a chain of high-end, indoor rowing studios that opened its doors in 2014 and began franchising in 2017.
The exercise regimen comprises high-energy, low-impact exercises that are team-driven. Row House fitness programs are designed for any fitness level. Row House has over 90 locations across the country, with more still in the works.
Why You May Want to Start a Row House Franchise
The fitness franchise industry is dynamic and popular. Row House strives to remain an industry leader. Indoor rowing as a form of exercise is growing in popularity, but it's not fully exhausted yet in the wellness market.
Since they have a unique service, Row House offers its franchisees extensive support as they set up their new businesses. They strive to fully support lease negotiation as well as the recruitment process for staff at individual locations. The franchise might also offer sales and marketing support as well as financial assistance for your business.
Row House is a turnkey business, potentially making the franchise fairly easy to scale up. Your effort will likely determine the fruits of your labor. Additionally, you'll be able to leverage costs and vendor relationships to launch your studio.
To be part of the Row House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
What Might Make a Row House Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Row House franchise comes with its own set of advantages, one being the help that the franchise offers franchisees as they get set up.
Row House has third-party relationships with financial institutions, which could provide you with the financing to get started. These financing parties could help you cover the cost of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. From lease negotiation to studio setup, franchisees aren't left alone in the process.
With its niche being indoor rowing, you also may find that a Row House franchise brings in loyal customers who love the services that you provide.
How to Open a Row House Franchise
To start with Row House, make sure it's a good fit for you. Do you have a passion for helping people feel empowered? Do you consider yourself to be healthy and positively charged? If so, Row House may be a franchise for you to consider. During the process, you'll want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Row House franchise team.
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Row House franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Glide into a franchise that gives back to the community by focusing on improving the health and wellness of everyone who steps through their doors.
Company Overview
About Row House
More from Row House
OWN A ROW HOUSE
Become a Pioneer in the Boutique Indoor Rowing Space
WHY OWN A ROW HOUSE?
Established in New York City in 2014, Row House was born from the idea that rowing is simply the most efficient, low-impact, high-energy, full-body workout for any fitness level that unites, inspires and drives people to dig a little deeper. With it's widespread & devoted national following, Row House is leading the market.
FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE
With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, Row House has extensive market potential - be the first to bring Row House's unique workout to your local market!
EXTENSIVE SUPPORT
We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!
EXECUTIVE MODEL
Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
INVESTMENT
Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than decades of experience in fitness franchising.
LEAD INDOOR ROWING IN YOUR COMMUNITY
Consumers are seeking more sustainable, lower-impact workout options that reduce the risk of injury but still delivers an effective workout.
In an industry traditionally built on competition within a class, Row House is different. We aren’t changing the experience, we’re creating a new one. One that brings everyone together, rowing in the same rhythm, the same flow and with the same energy.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 19
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 93 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Row House franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $247,116 - $483,316
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Row House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 1 hour
- Classroom Training
- 22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Row House landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Row House ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.