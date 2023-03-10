Salty Paws

Salty Paws

Dog ice cream shops
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$99K - $176K
Units as of 2022
10 900.0% over 3 years
Salty Paws is a dog ice cream shop headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It prides itself on being “the first doggie ice cream shop in the country.” It was founded in 2018 by Suzanne Tretowicz and began franchising in 2019. 

Customers may enjoy taking their furry friends for a treat near the beach, allowing them to relax in a restaurant that caters to dogs and humans alike.

Since beginning to franchise, it has opened several franchises throughout the United States. Salty Paws is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Salty Paws Franchise

Pets are a part of the family, a fact that Salty Paws knows very well. That is why the company strives to make it so humans and dogs can coexist in a Salty Paws location. This pet-friendly franchise goes the extra mile to do so, including fun ice cream flavors for dogs. 

A Salty Paws franchisee may not only be part of an incredible team, but they could also have the opportunity to create multiple streams of business with their Salty Paws location. A Salty Paws location may be able to add a grooming salon or a vet shop to their dog-friendly ice cream parlor. 

Opening a Salty Paws franchise may be a great business choice if you love pets. A franchisee should have a personable nature and love to interact with pet owners and their pets. You do not need to have any previous qualifications, but a good business sense will come in handy.

What Might Make a Salty Paws Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Salty Paws franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Salty Paws team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Salty Paws Franchise

As you decide if opening a Salty Paws franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Salty Paws franchising team questions.

If you are awarded a Salty Paws franchisee, you will attend a multi-day training program to teach you how to operate your franchise. Once your location is established, you will complete further training to prepare you for opening day.

Company Overview

About Salty Paws

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Stay Salty LLC
Leadership
Suzanne Tretowicz, President
Corporate Address
43 Rehoboth Ave.
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Salty Paws franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$99,270 - $175,650
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $55,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Salty Paws? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Top New Franchises

