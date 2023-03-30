Sitter4Paws
Initial investment
$21K - $47K
Units as of 2018
8 60.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Sitter4Paws

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2009
Leadership
Andres De Oliveira, CEO
Corporate Address
1329 N.E. 13th Ave.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
8 (as of 2018)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sitter4Paws franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$6,800
Initial Investment
$21,275 - $46,825
Net Worth Requirement
$20,000
Cash Requirement
$7,625
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
