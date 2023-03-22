Staymobile
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$73K - $177K
Units as of 2017
49 600.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Staymobile

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
Electronics Repairs/Sales, Electronics Stores, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Staymobile Franchising LLC
Leadership
Brian Hutto, CEO
Corporate Address
1850 Parkway Pl., #720
Marietta, GA 30067
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
49 (as of 2017)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Staymobile franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$72,500 - $176,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Staymobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
