Ax throwing venues
Initial investment
$314K - $451K
Units as of 2022
32 190.9% over 3 years
Stumpy’s Hatchet House was founded in 2015 and began franchising in 2017. The company is an indoor ax-throwing adventure franchise with more than 25 locations across the United States. 

Stumpy’s Hatchet House offers a safe and controlled environment for adults to let loose and throw hatchets.

Why You May Want To Start a Stumpy’s Hatchet House Franchise

Stumpy’s Hatchet House believes it offers more than just a hatchet-throwing experience. A franchise should provide a space for friends to come together and make fun memories. With their focus on safety first, Stumpy’s Hatchet House ax-throwing experience may be renowned and could offer a great form of cathartic relief for people around the U.S.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is one of the first indoor hatchet-throwing venues in the United States, making it a part of a huge indoor recreation market. Opening a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Stumpy’s Hatchet House Franchise a Good Choice?

The perfect candidate for a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchisee is someone with a passion for business and creating an environment that lets others let loose while experiencing something new. On top of offering a fun and relaxed work atmosphere, Stumpy’s Hatchet House provides its franchisees with continuous marketing and sales support. Franchisees with Stumpy’s Hatchet House receive a protected territory, mentoring, and ongoing training that may enable them to effectively run a successful franchise.

To be part of Stumpy’s Hatchet House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Stumpy’s Hatchet House Franchise

As you decide if opening a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Stumpy’s Hatchet House, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive support from the Stumpy’s Hatchet House brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees with Stumpy’s Hatchet House receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise.

Company Overview

About Stumpy's Hatchet House

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Ax Throwing
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Woody's Backyard FranGroup LLC
Leadership
Carl Gould, CEO
Corporate Address
140 Ethel Rd. W.
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stumpy's Hatchet House franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$313,958 - $451,380
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Stumpy's Hatchet House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
