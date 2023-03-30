Togo’s is a franchise committed to delivering customers a big sandwich with great flavor stuffed with fresh ingredients and typically made just the way you like it. Togo’s has been around since the 1971, began franchising in 1977, and has many locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Open a Togo’s Franchise

Even though Togo’s has been around for more than 50 years, the market is still fairly confined to the western United States. This means that there may be lots of location opportunities for franchisees. Ideally, you will find yourself opening an exciting new franchise in your area. Your customers may be driven to your door by curiosity and leave as lifelong customers.

Togo’s knows that there is a difference between being trained and being trained well. That is why the company has worked hard to bring the type of training found in larger companies to their brand. Having your team trained well will help things run smoothly and help bring customers back again and again.

What Might Make Togo’s a Good Choice?

Innovation is always important. Togo’s is dedicated to finding new ways to do things. This usually demands some creativity from the franchisees. Togo’s has been innovative in developing restaurants with a modern look, POS kiosks, and third-party delivery partnerships. The kiosks and delivery partnerships may help to expand your customer base.

Togo’s is usually exceptionally picky about the products they offer to customers. When customers order a Togo’s sandwich, they typically know they will be getting something good. This is because Togo’s strives to buy only the best meats, cheeses, vegetables, and other ingredients for their delicious sandwiches.

To be part of the Togo’s team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to talk to an attorney or financial advisor as you go through the process of deciding whether you have the necessary funds to open a Togo’s franchise.

How to Open a Togo’s Franchise

To get the process started, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. After you submit this information, a Togo’s representative may contact you. Together you might discuss the Togo’s franchise business, your experience and personality, the location you would like to open, and more.

The Togo’s representative may ask you to fill out a formal application and attend a discovery day. On discovery day, you may get to see how the company runs in real-time and meet other franchisees. You may also be able to have more questions answered and get a good feel for the franchise.

If your application is approved, you will generally review and sign a franchise agreement. Once that is done, construction will typically begin on your Togo’s location. You may start training and planning your grand opening with the Togo’s team as you prepare to welcome hungry guests.