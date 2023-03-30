Togo's
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$239K - $478K
Units as of 2020
184 22% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Togo’s is a franchise committed to delivering customers a big sandwich with great flavor stuffed with fresh ingredients and typically made just the way you like it. Togo’s has been around since the 1971, began franchising in 1977, and has many locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Open a Togo’s Franchise

Even though Togo’s has been around for more than 50 years, the market is still fairly confined to the western United States. This means that there may be lots of location opportunities for franchisees. Ideally, you will find yourself opening an exciting new franchise in your area. Your customers may be driven to your door by curiosity and leave as lifelong customers.

Togo’s knows that there is a difference between being trained and being trained well. That is why the company has worked hard to bring the type of training found in larger companies to their brand. Having your team trained well will help things run smoothly and help bring customers back again and again.

What Might Make Togo’s a Good Choice?

Innovation is always important. Togo’s is dedicated to finding new ways to do things. This usually demands some creativity from the franchisees. Togo’s has been innovative in developing restaurants with a modern look, POS kiosks, and third-party delivery partnerships. The kiosks and delivery partnerships may help to expand your customer base.

Togo’s is usually exceptionally picky about the products they offer to customers. When customers order a Togo’s sandwich, they typically know they will be getting something good. This is because Togo’s strives to buy only the best meats, cheeses, vegetables, and other ingredients for their delicious sandwiches.

To be part of the Togo’s team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to talk to an attorney or financial advisor as you go through the process of deciding whether you have the necessary funds to open a Togo’s franchise.

How to Open a Togo’s Franchise

To get the process started, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. After you submit this information, a Togo’s representative may contact you. Together you might discuss the Togo’s franchise business, your experience and personality, the location you would like to open, and more.

The Togo’s representative may ask you to fill out a formal application and attend a discovery day. On discovery day, you may get to see how the company runs in real-time and meet other franchisees. You may also be able to have more questions answered and get a good feel for the franchise.

If your application is approved, you will generally review and sign a franchise agreement. Once that is done, construction will typically begin on your Togo’s location. You may start training and planning your grand opening with the Togo’s team as you prepare to welcome hungry guests.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Togo's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Togo's Franchisor LLC
Leadership
Glenn Lunde, CEO
Corporate Address
18 N. San Pedro St.
San Jose, CA 95110
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
184 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Togo's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$238,500 - $477,700
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $300,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Togo's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
14-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Togo's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Togo's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Togo's.

School of Rock

Music education
Ranked #184
Request Info

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing