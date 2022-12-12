Twin Peaks

Restaurants and sports bars
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$3M - $7.6M
Units as of 2025
114 Increase 26.7% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Twin Peaks

Industry Food
Related Categories Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 2005
Parent Company FAT Brands
Leadership Kim Boerema, CEO
Corporate Address 5151 Beltline Rd, #1200
Dallas, TX 75254
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2007 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ 75
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 114 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Twin Peaks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$2,959,000 - $7,634,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$6,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$2,000,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
15 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Twin Peaks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 130-160 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 60
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Twin Peaks landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

