Sculpting is an imaginative art form where the material is molded through the sense of sight and touch. Unarthodox believes it is an unorthodox creative space that immerses the customer in an artistic experience where they create without sight.

Founded in 2015, Unarthodox wanted to be a breath of fresh air in the creative industry. A typical creative session at Unarthodox starts with blindfolding, accompanied by music and aromatherapy as you mold away. The experience immerses the customer into a new mental space, encouraging them to create art based solely on intuition.

Customers may adore Unarthodox for sessions that inspire them to unleash their raw creativity, amplify mental imagery, and create unforgettable memories.

Why You May Want To Start an Unarthodox Franchise

If you are inspired by creative experiences that are stimulating and sophisticated, then an Unarthodox franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, taste, and the ability to look at the bigger picture. Having artistic experience isn’t necessary, but some fondness for creative hobbies can be highly beneficial.

An Unarthodox franchise may be a unique business, and as the name suggests, the experience is unorthodox. Opening an Unarthodox franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an Unarthodox Franchise a Good Choice?

Unarthodox believes it is more than a creative space where customers can create art. Instead, it is a place that aims to create a fulfilling experience that triggers the senses and re-energizes with exposure. Unarthodox’s offerings such as ‘sculpture without sight,’ ‘intuitive art,’ ‘paint & sip,’ and ‘virtual movie making’ are expected to transform into a one-stop-shop for inspiring experiences.

Unarthodox likes to take each artistic experience up a notch by giving every session its unique flair. As a franchisee, you should expect to conduct these sessions, assist customers with setup, and offer instructions. Since the franchisee is a crucial part of the Unarthodox experience, the brand doesn’t allow absentee ownership.

To be part of the Unarthodox team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an Unarthodox Franchise

Unarthodox is excited to welcome passionate franchisees to share in the brand’s extraordinary vision. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Unarthodox franchising team questions.

If awarded an Unarthodox franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Unarthodox brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and setup. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.