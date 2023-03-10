Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studios
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$122K - $261K
Units as of 2022
225 25% over 3 years
If you're looking for a franchise opportunity that is friendly, artistic, and full of entertainment and camaraderie, Painting with a Twist may be a top contender. Painting with a Twist is a revolutionary concept that combines wine, art, and fun. The franchise itself began in 2007 when Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney desired to uplift a community post-Hurricane Katrina, with skyrocketing results.

The duo hoped to create an environment of fun while inviting people's creative sides to come out by allowing them to feel relaxed and comfortable. Painting with a Twist has over 260 studios throughout the United States and offers a unique concept to its customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Painting with a Twist Franchise

Painting with a Twist has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The brand offers franchisees genuine and reliable support. Whether it's looking for vendors for supplies, exploring ideas, or finding the right location, Painting with a Twist has a dedicated team whose sole mission may be to give you what you need to accomplish what's needed.

The Painting with a Twist studio now has thousands of copyrighted artworks, making them one of the biggest art libraries in the industry they helped pioneer, thanks to a couple of million guests who have created more than 10 million paintings since their start in 2007.

What Might Make a Painting with a Twist Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Painting with a Twist team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that opening and operating a Painting with a Twist franchise is financially viable for you. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Painting with a Twist locations may also offer painting parties at home. This automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of customer conversion.

How to Open a Painting with a Twist Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Painting with a Twist team.

Painting with a Twist may have a system full of strength and power, evidenced by the fact that more than 30% of its franchisees now franchise at least two studios. At the top of this system are experienced executives who know the franchise like the back of their hands. 

Add a twist to your painting routine and submit an inquiry form today!

Company Overview

About Painting with a Twist

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Twist Brands LLC
Leadership
Todd Owen, CEO
Corporate Address
2121 N. Causeway Blvd., #200
Mandeville, LA 70471
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
225 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Painting with a Twist franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$121,500 - $261,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Painting with a Twist has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
42-62 hours
Classroom Training
72-82 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Painting with a Twist landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Painting with a Twist ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #92 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

