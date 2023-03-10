If you're looking for a franchise opportunity that is friendly, artistic, and full of entertainment and camaraderie, Painting with a Twist may be a top contender. Painting with a Twist is a revolutionary concept that combines wine, art, and fun. The franchise itself began in 2007 when Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney desired to uplift a community post-Hurricane Katrina, with skyrocketing results.

The duo hoped to create an environment of fun while inviting people's creative sides to come out by allowing them to feel relaxed and comfortable. Painting with a Twist has over 260 studios throughout the United States and offers a unique concept to its customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Painting with a Twist Franchise

Painting with a Twist has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The brand offers franchisees genuine and reliable support. Whether it's looking for vendors for supplies, exploring ideas, or finding the right location, Painting with a Twist has a dedicated team whose sole mission may be to give you what you need to accomplish what's needed.

The Painting with a Twist studio now has thousands of copyrighted artworks, making them one of the biggest art libraries in the industry they helped pioneer, thanks to a couple of million guests who have created more than 10 million paintings since their start in 2007.

What Might Make a Painting with a Twist Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Painting with a Twist team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that opening and operating a Painting with a Twist franchise is financially viable for you. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Painting with a Twist locations may also offer painting parties at home. This automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of customer conversion.

How to Open a Painting with a Twist Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Painting with a Twist team.

Painting with a Twist may have a system full of strength and power, evidenced by the fact that more than 30% of its franchisees now franchise at least two studios. At the top of this system are experienced executives who know the franchise like the back of their hands.

