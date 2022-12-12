Village Idiot Pizza

Pizza restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$432K - $754K
Units as of 2024
2 Decrease 33% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Village Idiot Pizza

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 1990
Parent Company VIP Franchise Systems
Leadership Kelly Glynn, CEO
Corporate Address 612 Whaley St., #A
Columbia, SC 29201
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Village Idiot Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$431,900 - $753,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
Varies
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28.5 hours
Classroom Training 11.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Village Idiot Pizza.

Angry Crab Shack

description
Seafood boil restaurants

Schlotzsky's

description
Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads

Teakwoods Tavern & Grill

description
Full-service restaurant

BooXkeeping

description
Bookkeeping for small and medium businesses

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

When I Became President of KFC, Franchisees and Corporate Hated Each Other. But I Believed This Behavioral Theory Could Bring Them Back Together.

I was handed the undesirable task of righting the ship at Kentucky Fried Chicken. But the challenge allowed me to test a leadership theory.

By David Novak
Franchise

She Was a Regular at a Struggling Coffee Shop. Then She Bought It, and 4X the Annual Revenue to $1.8 Million.

Kristen Haseotes bought a failing location of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, and then slammed the gas on growth. Here's how she became the franchise's top performer.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

How an Idaho State Senator Saved a Beloved Franchise By Hitting the Road In His Camper Van

Peter Riggs' first job out of college was as a Pita Pit franchisee. Years later, he returned as CEO to bring the brand back to life.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

Why This Mother Daughter Duo Are Making a Killing on Consignment Handbags In New Jersey

For their business to work, Dianne and Gabrielle Melillo need more than customers. They need a community that has total confidence in them.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

Inflation Threatens 87% of Franchisees — Here Are the Ways They're Fighting Back

From soaring labor costs to escalating supply prices, franchise owners are facing significant economic challenges, mostly due to inflation.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k

Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.

By Matthew Goldstein
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing