Vitality Bowls
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$209K - $555K
Units as of 2022
76 4.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2011, Vitality Bowls is a health food restaurant. Since franchising began in 2014, the company has experienced substantial growth, as it now has over 70 restaurants across the U.S.

Today, Vitality Bowls is thought of as one of the leading new franchises in the country. The company specializes in making delicious superfoods, including acai, smoothies, paninis, salads, and juices. The combination of vitality bowls nutritionpowerhouse and kale is served in smoothies, bowls, juices, paninis, salads, and soups. Their smoothies and bowls contain no artificial preservatives, ice, frozen yogurt, or any other fillers. Most of their foods are organic and made fresh to order.

Why You May Want to Start a Vitality Bowls Franchise

If you have a passion for healthy living and would like to share nutritious foods with people in your community, you’ll feel right at home with a Vitality Bowls franchise. Vitality Bowls offers extensive support to new franchisees. They strive to help new businesses get up and running quickly and continue to support you throughout your entire career in the industry to help you to attain new levels of success. You’ll receive personalized support in site selection, accounting, ongoing field support, and advertising.

The company looks to partner with individuals with management experience. This includes hiring, performance management, and inspiring/developing teams. Franchisees spend multiple months in Vitality Bowls stores, learning all the aspects of the business before opening their own. 

What Might Make a Vitality Bowls a Good Choice?

With many people willing to spend their money on superfoods, Vitality Bowls may be suitable for your community. But as you decide if you wish to open a Vitality Bowls franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Vitality Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. 

How Do You Open a Vitality Bowls Franchise?

You can open your franchise in six simple steps. First, you’ll complete a short questionnaire providing more information about yourself. You may then receive a call from the team to discuss the business model and make sure that the business is the right fit for you.

If both parties agree to continue, you’ll schedule an interactive program where you’ll meet the founders in person and learn what it means to be a part of the Vitality Bowls team. The next step is validation and due diligence. You may meet with current franchisees and talk with them about their experience in opening a Vitality Bowls franchise. 

To prepare for the final steps in opening a franchise, study the Franchise Disclosure Document and begin searching for a suitable location. After one last interview, you may receive formal approval for your Vitality Bowls franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Vitality Bowls

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded
2011
Leadership
Roy Gilad, CEO
Corporate Address
156 Diablo Rd., #120
Danville, CA 94526
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
76 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Vitality Bowls franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$208,800 - $555,140
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Vitality Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Vitality Bowls? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Vitality Bowls landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Vitality Bowls ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Acai Bowls in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #4 in Acai Bowls in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Vitality Bowls.

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Nekter Juice Bar

Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Ranked #186
Learn More

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing