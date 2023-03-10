Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$209K - $555K
- Units as of 2022
-
76 4.1% over 3 years
Founded in 2011, Vitality Bowls is a health food restaurant. Since franchising began in 2014, the company has experienced substantial growth, as it now has over 70 restaurants across the U.S.
Today, Vitality Bowls is thought of as one of the leading new franchises in the country. The company specializes in making delicious superfoods, including acai, smoothies, paninis, salads, and juices. The combination of vitality bowls nutritionpowerhouse and kale is served in smoothies, bowls, juices, paninis, salads, and soups. Their smoothies and bowls contain no artificial preservatives, ice, frozen yogurt, or any other fillers. Most of their foods are organic and made fresh to order.
Why You May Want to Start a Vitality Bowls Franchise
If you have a passion for healthy living and would like to share nutritious foods with people in your community, you’ll feel right at home with a Vitality Bowls franchise. Vitality Bowls offers extensive support to new franchisees. They strive to help new businesses get up and running quickly and continue to support you throughout your entire career in the industry to help you to attain new levels of success. You’ll receive personalized support in site selection, accounting, ongoing field support, and advertising.
The company looks to partner with individuals with management experience. This includes hiring, performance management, and inspiring/developing teams. Franchisees spend multiple months in Vitality Bowls stores, learning all the aspects of the business before opening their own.
What Might Make a Vitality Bowls a Good Choice?
With many people willing to spend their money on superfoods, Vitality Bowls may be suitable for your community. But as you decide if you wish to open a Vitality Bowls franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To be part of the Vitality Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.
How Do You Open a Vitality Bowls Franchise?
You can open your franchise in six simple steps. First, you’ll complete a short questionnaire providing more information about yourself. You may then receive a call from the team to discuss the business model and make sure that the business is the right fit for you.
If both parties agree to continue, you’ll schedule an interactive program where you’ll meet the founders in person and learn what it means to be a part of the Vitality Bowls team. The next step is validation and due diligence. You may meet with current franchisees and talk with them about their experience in opening a Vitality Bowls franchise.
To prepare for the final steps in opening a franchise, study the Franchise Disclosure Document and begin searching for a suitable location. After one last interview, you may receive formal approval for your Vitality Bowls franchise.
Company Overview
About Vitality Bowls
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Roy Gilad, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
156 Diablo Rd., #120
Danville, CA 94526
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 76 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Vitality Bowls franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $208,800 - $555,140
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Vitality Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15-20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Vitality Bowls? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Vitality Bowls landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Vitality Bowls ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
