Founded in 2011, Vitality Bowls is a health food restaurant. Since franchising began in 2014, the company has experienced substantial growth, as it now has over 70 restaurants across the U.S.

Today, Vitality Bowls is thought of as one of the leading new franchises in the country. The company specializes in making delicious superfoods, including acai, smoothies, paninis, salads, and juices. The combination of vitality bowls nutritionpowerhouse and kale is served in smoothies, bowls, juices, paninis, salads, and soups. Their smoothies and bowls contain no artificial preservatives, ice, frozen yogurt, or any other fillers. Most of their foods are organic and made fresh to order.

Why You May Want to Start a Vitality Bowls Franchise

If you have a passion for healthy living and would like to share nutritious foods with people in your community, you’ll feel right at home with a Vitality Bowls franchise. Vitality Bowls offers extensive support to new franchisees. They strive to help new businesses get up and running quickly and continue to support you throughout your entire career in the industry to help you to attain new levels of success. You’ll receive personalized support in site selection, accounting, ongoing field support, and advertising.

The company looks to partner with individuals with management experience. This includes hiring, performance management, and inspiring/developing teams. Franchisees spend multiple months in Vitality Bowls stores, learning all the aspects of the business before opening their own.

What Might Make a Vitality Bowls a Good Choice?

With many people willing to spend their money on superfoods, Vitality Bowls may be suitable for your community. But as you decide if you wish to open a Vitality Bowls franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Vitality Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.

How Do You Open a Vitality Bowls Franchise?

You can open your franchise in six simple steps. First, you’ll complete a short questionnaire providing more information about yourself. You may then receive a call from the team to discuss the business model and make sure that the business is the right fit for you.

If both parties agree to continue, you’ll schedule an interactive program where you’ll meet the founders in person and learn what it means to be a part of the Vitality Bowls team. The next step is validation and due diligence. You may meet with current franchisees and talk with them about their experience in opening a Vitality Bowls franchise.

To prepare for the final steps in opening a franchise, study the Franchise Disclosure Document and begin searching for a suitable location. After one last interview, you may receive formal approval for your Vitality Bowls franchise.