Initial investment
$484K - $985K
Units as of 2024
700 Decrease 1% over 3 years
The Vitamin Shoppe is not offering franchise opportunities at this time.
Company Overview

About The Vitamin Shoppe (No Longer Franchising)

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Vitamin Stores, Miscellaneous Health Products, Retail, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded 1977
Parent Company Franchise Group Inc.
Leadership Scott Harvey, Franchise
Corporate Address 300 Harmon Meadow Blvd.
Secaucus, NJ 07094
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 6,500
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 700 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Vitamin Shoppe (No Longer Franchising) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$483,900 - $984,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$850,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%+
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing The Vitamin Shoppe (No Longer Franchising) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 80 hours
Classroom Training 19 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Vitamin Shoppe (No Longer Franchising) landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Vitamin Shoppe (No Longer Franchising) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Vitamin Stores in 2024

Best of the Best

Ranked #186 in 2025

Franchise 500
Globe

Ranked #81 in 2024

Top Global Franchises
New

Ranked #11 in 2024

Top New & Emerging Franchises

