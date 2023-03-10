Which Wich

Which Wich

Sandwiches
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$254K - $742K
Units as of 2022
259 39% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Which Wich was founded in 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. Which Wich sells milkshakes, chips, and warm cookies along with its best-known item: sandwiches. The company is loved most for its simple sandwich ordering system, customizable sandwiches, and personalized packaging.

Which Wich started franchising in 2004, and has gained recognition in most parts of the country. This is due in part to the creativity in their services and the wide range of more than 40 sandwiches to choose from. Which Wich allows customers to build their ideal sandwich with different toppings, veggies, meats, and sauces. Unlike some of their competitors, who cut costs with low-grade bread and meats, Which Wich strives to use wickedly delicious and fresh ingredients.

Why You May Want to Open a Which Wich Franchise

The franchisor has single-digit company-owned units and hundreds of franchise units. This can serve as an indicator that the company is mainly franchise-focused. Franchisees are typically a top priority for Which Wich, proving their dedication to the franchise.

Now with a large pool of Which Wich  locations, they have expanded globally. The company typically does not require its franchisees to be experts in the retail or restaurant business. Which Wich only requires that you have some experience in running such businesses. 

As a franchisee, you are allowed to experiment with new and effective ways to create awareness. Having a better understanding of publicity, advertising, and marketing concepts will improve how the franchisor receives your bid to start a Which Wich franchise.

What Might Make Which Wich  a Good Choice?

To buy into the Which Wich franchise, you should be financially reading for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Although Which Wich does not usually offer direct financing to its franchisees, they have close working relationships with third party financing firms. These firms might provide financing to cover startup costs, payroll, equipment, inventory, and even the franchise fee if you qualify.

How Do You Start a Which Wich Franchise?

Buying into the Which Wich franchise involves a few simple steps. Kickstart the process by filling out the contact form. After receiving your contact form, one of their franchise development representatives may get in touch with you.

The representative may determine if you are ready to start the process of opening a Which Wich franchise. If you are ready, they may schedule a time to thoroughly discuss the franchise opportunity as you get to know each other better. After this, you may receive a secure link to a detailed application and an outline of the required documentation. 

Once the application process is complete, you will join the team in their Dallas, Texas headquarters to train for a few weeks. After this, the franchise may be awarded to you. Then, you will be permitted to begin operations as a registered Which Wich franchisee. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Which Wich

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Sinelli Concepts Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Sinelli, CEO
Corporate Address
1412 Main St., #2000
Dallas, TX 75202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
259 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Which Wich franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$253,500 - $742,250
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Which Wich has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Which Wich? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Which Wich landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Which Wich.

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches
Ranked #27
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing