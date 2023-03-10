Which Wich was founded in 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. Which Wich sells milkshakes, chips, and warm cookies along with its best-known item: sandwiches. The company is loved most for its simple sandwich ordering system, customizable sandwiches, and personalized packaging.

Which Wich started franchising in 2004, and has gained recognition in most parts of the country. This is due in part to the creativity in their services and the wide range of more than 40 sandwiches to choose from. Which Wich allows customers to build their ideal sandwich with different toppings, veggies, meats, and sauces. Unlike some of their competitors, who cut costs with low-grade bread and meats, Which Wich strives to use wickedly delicious and fresh ingredients.

Why You May Want to Open a Which Wich Franchise

The franchisor has single-digit company-owned units and hundreds of franchise units. This can serve as an indicator that the company is mainly franchise-focused. Franchisees are typically a top priority for Which Wich, proving their dedication to the franchise.

Now with a large pool of Which Wich locations, they have expanded globally. The company typically does not require its franchisees to be experts in the retail or restaurant business. Which Wich only requires that you have some experience in running such businesses.

As a franchisee, you are allowed to experiment with new and effective ways to create awareness. Having a better understanding of publicity, advertising, and marketing concepts will improve how the franchisor receives your bid to start a Which Wich franchise.

What Might Make Which Wich a Good Choice?

To buy into the Which Wich franchise, you should be financially reading for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Although Which Wich does not usually offer direct financing to its franchisees, they have close working relationships with third party financing firms. These firms might provide financing to cover startup costs, payroll, equipment, inventory, and even the franchise fee if you qualify.

How Do You Start a Which Wich Franchise?

Buying into the Which Wich franchise involves a few simple steps. Kickstart the process by filling out the contact form. After receiving your contact form, one of their franchise development representatives may get in touch with you.

The representative may determine if you are ready to start the process of opening a Which Wich franchise. If you are ready, they may schedule a time to thoroughly discuss the franchise opportunity as you get to know each other better. After this, you may receive a secure link to a detailed application and an outline of the required documentation.

Once the application process is complete, you will join the team in their Dallas, Texas headquarters to train for a few weeks. After this, the franchise may be awarded to you. Then, you will be permitted to begin operations as a registered Which Wich franchisee.