Yellow Van Handyman

Handyman services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$9K - $14K
Units as of 2018
13 35% over 3 years
Company Overview

Yellow Van Handyman is part of HomeTask, which also franchises Freggies, Lawn Army and Pet Butler. HomeTask founder Jerrod Sessler used his construction experience to start the handyman franchise in 2002, and in 2004 it became the first HomeTask brand to be franchised.

About Yellow Van Handyman

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2002
Leadership
Jerrod Sessler, CEO
Corporate Address
611 S.W. 152nd St.
Seattle, WA 98166

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
13 (as of 2018)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Yellow Van Handyman franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,999
Initial Investment
$8,999 - $13,999
Net Worth Requirement
$5,999 - $13,999
Cash Requirement
$5,999 - $13,999
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Yellow Van Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
14.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Yellow Van Handyman landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

