CBD stores
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#286 Ranked #314 last year
Initial investment
$70K - $90K
Units as of 2022
275
Your CBD Store is a large retailer of organic hemp products and the exclusive retailer of the SunMed and Sunflora range. It has outlets in many states and uses domestically grown hemp. CBD stands for cannabidiol, which many people believe is effective in treating anxiety, cognition complaints, difficulties in movement, and pain. However, Your CBD Store offers more than medicinal products; it carries a wide range of skincare items, edibles, books, and even treats for pets.

Your CBD Store is a young company - it started business in 2018 - that began franchising in 2020 and has quickly grown to over 225 franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Your CBD Store Franchise

CBD products may be becoming even more popular. Your CBD Store may benefit from this increasing popularity but is unique in the quality of service it provides. Customers may feel welcome, and staff should be available to answer any questions that they might have. Another important factor in building trust is that Your CBD Store does not oversell its products. The company stresses that its products should not be a substitute for prescribed medications and that a customer should always ask for a doctor's advice.

A franchisee will be responsible for running their store in a manner that agrees with the company philosophy. A franchisee will be opening a store that is part of the community. They should be friendly and outgoing and ready with advice for their customers. This means that the franchisee must know their product line and the benefits that each product might offer. Many customers will be new to the variety of products, and some may be a little nervous about using hemp. The franchisee will create a comfortable, reassuring atmosphere. 

What Might Make a Your CBD Store Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Your CBD Store team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Your CBD Store Franchise

If you are considering opening a Your CBD Store, you should research your local area thoroughly. Is there a market for these products in your area? Is there direct competition? Will it be easy to find staff to help you run your store? As you answer these types of questions, know that Your CBD Store offers its franchisees comprehensive support in all aspects of the business. 

A franchisee will be fully trained in an existing store and will always have access to any further help they may need.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Your CBD Store franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Your CBD Store

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
CBD, Miscellaneous Health Products
Founded
2018
Parent Company
SunFlora
Leadership
Marcus Quinn, CEO
Corporate Address
600 8th Ave. W., #400
Palmetto, FL 34221
More from Your CBD Store

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®: A smart investment for forward-looking franchisees

People all over the world are eagerly embracing the benefits of CBD, from relaxation to concentration to better sleep. But with so many new choices, consumers need help finding the right CBD products for their unique needs—effective, science-backed products they can believe in.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store delivers that credibility, quality and expertise at every one of our 500+ store locations, and it’s made us a trusted, top-selling CBD brand. It’s also what makes joining our industry-leading franchise network such a smart and rewarding investment.

We’re proud that Sunmed | Your CBD Store appears on Entrepreneur’s FRANCHISE 500 list for 2022 in several key areas:

  • Ranked #1 in Category
  • Top New and Emerging Franchise
  • Fastest Growing Franchise

With our turnkey formula for opening successful new locations, franchising is fast and affordable: Just 5k in initial franchise fees, under $100k in initial investment and less than 90 days to open. From there you’ll have the full benefit of the widely recognized Your CBD Store | Sunmed name, which CBD users know well and new users will come across quickly.

Your CBD Store is the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. These products contain the best ingredients and are backed by science—extensively researched, third-party tested and specially formulated to deliver benefits that focus on overall health and wellness.

What sets Sunmed | Your CBD Store apart even more is the in-store experience we offer. At each location, shoppers can talk to one of our Wellness Experts for answers and guidance toward the ideal CBD solutions for them.

That level of commitment has been part of our story since 2018 when our founder, Rachael Quinn, opened the first Your CBD Store in Bradenton, Florida. It has quickly grown since into a network of over 500 physical locations, making us America’s largest brick-and-mortar CBD store chain.

We have Sunmed | Your CBD Store franchising opportunities available in growing markets across the country. Visit GetSunmed.com to learn more about our brand and full range of products, and to see our full list of locations throughout the US and UK.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Mexico

# of Units
275 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Your CBD Store franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000
Initial Investment
$69,800 - $90,300
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived; $5,000 product credit
Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Your CBD Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-16 hours
Classroom Training
24-32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Your CBD Store landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Your CBD Store ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #286 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #19 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #6 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #149 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #11 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #55 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in CBD Category

