Signing out of account, Standby...
Your CBD StoreCBD stores
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#286 Ranked #314 last year
- Initial investment
-
$70K - $90K
- Units as of 2022
-
275
Your CBD Store is a large retailer of organic hemp products and the exclusive retailer of the SunMed and Sunflora range. It has outlets in many states and uses domestically grown hemp. CBD stands for cannabidiol, which many people believe is effective in treating anxiety, cognition complaints, difficulties in movement, and pain. However, Your CBD Store offers more than medicinal products; it carries a wide range of skincare items, edibles, books, and even treats for pets.
Your CBD Store is a young company - it started business in 2018 - that began franchising in 2020 and has quickly grown to over 225 franchises across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Your CBD Store Franchise
CBD products may be becoming even more popular. Your CBD Store may benefit from this increasing popularity but is unique in the quality of service it provides. Customers may feel welcome, and staff should be available to answer any questions that they might have. Another important factor in building trust is that Your CBD Store does not oversell its products. The company stresses that its products should not be a substitute for prescribed medications and that a customer should always ask for a doctor's advice.
A franchisee will be responsible for running their store in a manner that agrees with the company philosophy. A franchisee will be opening a store that is part of the community. They should be friendly and outgoing and ready with advice for their customers. This means that the franchisee must know their product line and the benefits that each product might offer. Many customers will be new to the variety of products, and some may be a little nervous about using hemp. The franchisee will create a comfortable, reassuring atmosphere.
What Might Make a Your CBD Store Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Your CBD Store team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Your CBD Store Franchise
If you are considering opening a Your CBD Store, you should research your local area thoroughly. Is there a market for these products in your area? Is there direct competition? Will it be easy to find staff to help you run your store? As you answer these types of questions, know that Your CBD Store offers its franchisees comprehensive support in all aspects of the business.
A franchisee will be fully trained in an existing store and will always have access to any further help they may need.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Your CBD Store franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Your CBD Store
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- CBD, Miscellaneous Health Products
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- SunFlora
- Leadership
- Marcus Quinn, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
600 8th Ave. W., #400
Palmetto, FL 34221
More from Your CBD Store
Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®: A smart investment for forward-looking franchisees
People all over the world are eagerly embracing the benefits of CBD, from relaxation to concentration to better sleep. But with so many new choices, consumers need help finding the right CBD products for their unique needs—effective, science-backed products they can believe in.
Sunmed | Your CBD Store delivers that credibility, quality and expertise at every one of our 500+ store locations, and it’s made us a trusted, top-selling CBD brand. It’s also what makes joining our industry-leading franchise network such a smart and rewarding investment.
We’re proud that Sunmed | Your CBD Store appears on Entrepreneur’s FRANCHISE 500 list for 2022 in several key areas:
- Ranked #1 in Category
- Top New and Emerging Franchise
- Fastest Growing Franchise
With our turnkey formula for opening successful new locations, franchising is fast and affordable: Just 5k in initial franchise fees, under $100k in initial investment and less than 90 days to open. From there you’ll have the full benefit of the widely recognized Your CBD Store | Sunmed name, which CBD users know well and new users will come across quickly.
Your CBD Store is the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. These products contain the best ingredients and are backed by science—extensively researched, third-party tested and specially formulated to deliver benefits that focus on overall health and wellness.
What sets Sunmed | Your CBD Store apart even more is the in-store experience we offer. At each location, shoppers can talk to one of our Wellness Experts for answers and guidance toward the ideal CBD solutions for them.
That level of commitment has been part of our story since 2018 when our founder, Rachael Quinn, opened the first Your CBD Store in Bradenton, Florida. It has quickly grown since into a network of over 500 physical locations, making us America’s largest brick-and-mortar CBD store chain.
We have Sunmed | Your CBD Store franchising opportunities available in growing markets across the country. Visit GetSunmed.com to learn more about our brand and full range of products, and to see our full list of locations throughout the US and UK.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Mexico
- # of Units
- 275 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Your CBD Store franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $69,800 - $90,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Franchise fee waived; $5,000 product credit
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Your CBD Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8-16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24-32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Your CBD Store landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Your CBD Store ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #286 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #19 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #6 in 2022
Top New Franchises
Ranked #149 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #11 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #55 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in CBD Category
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.