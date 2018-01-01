Drive N Style
Auto restoration and appearance services
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,545 - $85,415
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$115,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Drive N Style has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week at opening
Classroom Training:
6 weeks over 18 months
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5