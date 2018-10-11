Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar
Espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies, juices, sandwiches
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
350 S. Grand Ave., #3070
Los Angeles, CA 90071
CEO
Thomas Nariman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$253,150 - $693,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Drnk coffee + tea and Qwench juice bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
64 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours