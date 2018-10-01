Eggs Up Grill
Breakfast and lunch restaurants
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
100 Dunbar St., #303
Spartanburg, SC 29306
CEO
Ricky Richardson
Parent Company
EUG Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$421,810 - $611,870
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Eggs Up Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
194 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25