Elevation Burger
Organic burgers, fries, shakes
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
4100 North Fairfax Dr., #730
Arlington, VA 22203
CEO
Hans Hess
Initial Investment ⓘ
$408,500 - $821,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Elevation Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll